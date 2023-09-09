Investigation finds crewman was ‘distracted by tablet’ before fatal collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Investigation finds crewman was ‘distracted by tablet’ before fatal collision

The Inverness-registered Scot Carrier and Danish barge Karin Hoj were involved in a collision in December 2021 which resulted in the death of two crew members.

By Ellie Milne
MV Karin Hoj upturned
Two people died after the two vessels collided in December 2021. Image: MAIB.

A crewman onboard an Inverness-registered cargo ship was distracted by his tablet prior to a collision with a Danish vessel, investigators have found.

The Scot Carrier was heading towards Montrose on the Baltic shipping route off Sweden when it collided with the MV Karin Hoj on December 13, 2021.

As a result, the Danish split hopper barge capsized and two crew members died.

Last year, a 30-year-old British seaman was charged with negligent manslaughter in connection with the incident.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has now published its findings after completing a full investigation into the collision.

Scot Carrier collision investigation

Investigators have found that the watchkeeper on the Scot Carrier, managed by Intrada Ships Management Limited, changed course without making sure it was safe to do so.

The report adds that he had been distracted by a tablet computer and “may have been influenced by alcohol”.

The Scot Carrier near the scene of the collision with the Karin Hoej seen capsized in the background
The Scot Carrier near the scene of the collision with the Karin Hoj seen capsized in the background. Image: IBL/Shutterstock.

The report states: “The vessels collided after the second officer on board Scot Carrier altered course at a planned waypoint without checking the traffic in the area or that it was safe to execute the manoeuvre.

“Following the collision, Scot Carrier’s second officer did not immediately call the master or raise the alarm, but returned the ship to its original course and speed.

“Danish and Swedish coastguards were alerted to the incident following the activation of Karin Høj’s emergency beacon and determined that the two ships might have collided.”

No lookouts onboard vessels

Neither watchkeeper on the two vessels reacted to the developing situation – or took action in time to prevent the collision.

The report adds that collision became “inevitable”.

MAIB recorded that the equipment used to warn of vessels in the proximity was “either diabled, unused, or not configured to alert”.

It was possible that “patchy mist and fog” had reduced visibility in the area, however, a lookout had not been in place on either vessel and no fog signals had been sounded.

The safety issues identified by investigators were viewed as being “direct” contributors to the collision.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has been recommended to advise the shipping industry that posting a lookout is a requirement in UK waters and on UK ships during hours of darkness.

The Danish cargo ship Karin Hoj pictured on the Baltic Sea, between Ystad and Bornholm, after colliding with the British cargo ship Scot Carrier
The Danish cargo ship Karin Hoj pictured on the Baltic Sea, between Ystad and Bornholm, after colliding with the British cargo ship Scot Carrier. Image: IBL/Shutterstock.

Safety recommendations

Following the conclusion of the investigation, MAIB has made a number of safety recommendations.

Intrada Ships Management Limited have been advised to review the results of its navigational audits to determine what additional training is required.

Karin Høj’s owners have been recommended to monitor its crewing levels so they are manned at all times.

Andrew Moll, chief inspector of marine accidents, said: “The collision between Scot Carrier and Karin Høj resulted in the tragic deaths of two seafarers.

“International requirements are clear that posting an additional person on the bridge as a dedicated lookout is vital to safe navigation. However, this investigation is one of many that have found that the watchkeepers were alone on the bridge at night.

“This report also highlights the dangers of distraction from watchkeeping duties. While shipping companies may have procedures to address distraction, seafarers are also responsible for acting professionally; watchkeeping is a safety critical task.”

More from Scotland

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said the resolution to the dispute was down to the resolve of members (PA)
Dispute blighting First Minister’s former school over, says union
Robert Bromell died after a collision with an ambulance (Police Scotland/PA)
‘Heartbroken’ family pay tribute to man who died after crash with ambulance
'Love letter to nature': Amanda Thomson on Belonging, place and identity
The Royal Family at the gates of Balmoral After The Queen's passing. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Flowers showed Deeside and nation's love for the Queen after her death
Mourners watch as the Queen's cortege travels over the King George VI Bridge, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Gallery: The day the north-east came together to pay tribute to the Queen on…
Laura Hansler has welcomed the committee inquiry into her A9 petition
Campaigner welcomes A9 hearing which will 'hold the government to account'
The grave of 2nd Lt Boyd in Etaples Military Cemetery (MOD/PA)
Lost grave of Scots soldier who died in First World War found and rededicated
Royal standard at half mast over Balmoral.
Minute by minute: What happened the day the Queen died and Charles became King
The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday in Oban (PA)
Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with ambulance on emergency call
A pay deal has been agreed for police officers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland’s police officers to get 7% pay rise as part of agreed deal

Conversation