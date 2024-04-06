Stornoway expected to be best spot to view partial solar eclipse in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stornoway expected to be best spot to view partial solar eclipse in Scotland

The phenomenon will start at about 7.50pm on Monday.

By Ellie Milne
Partial eclipse from 2021
A partial solar eclipse may be visible from Scotland on Monday night. Pictured is a partial solar eclipse photographed from Unst, Shetland in June 2021. Image: Robbie Brookes.

A partial solar eclipse could be visible across the north and north-east on Monday night.

While parts of North America will be plunged into darkness during the first solar eclipse of the year, only a partial eclipse will occur in the UK.

Stornoway is expected to be the best location for views of the phenomenon with more than a third of the sun covered by the moon.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the sun and moon align with the Earth which temporarily blocks the sun’s light.

With only part of the sun covered during a partial solar eclipse, it will appear as though the moon has “taken a bite out of the sun” – displayed as a crescent in the sky.

Map showing best locations for visibility of partial solar eclipse in the UK on Monday, April 8 2024
The map shows Stornoway will be one of the best locations to view the partial solar eclipse .Image: PA.

When will the partial solar eclipse be visible?

The partial solar eclipse will be visible in Scotland from about 7.50pm until the sun sets.

The weather is forecast to be mainly clear in the Western Isles which will give those in the area a better chance of catching a glimpse of the spectacle.

It has been predicted only 4.3% of the sun will be obscured in Aberdeen and 16% in Inverness. The weather is also more likely to be cloudy with drizzle in these areas.

The best time for maximum visibility differs across Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and islands:

  • Aberdeen – 8pm
  • Stonehaven – 8pm
  • Peterhead – 7.59pm
  • Aboyne – 8.02pm
  • Ballater – 8.07pm
  • Ellon – 8pm
  • Buckie – 8.04pm
  • Elgin – 8.05pm
  • Forres – 8.06pm
  • Lossiemouth – 8.05pm
  • Inverness – 8.09pm
  • Ullapool – 8.13pm
  • Portree – 8.13pm
  • Aviemore – 8.07pm
  • Thurso – 8.08pm
  • Stornoway – 8.13pm
  • Kirkwall – 8.07pm
  • Lerwick – 8.02pm
Partial solar eclipse above roof in Aberdeen in June 2021
A partial solar eclipse pictured over Aberdeen in June 2021. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

How to safely view the eclipse

The usual rules about not looking directly at the sun also apply with the partial solar eclipse.

Solar eclipse glasses, which reduce the brightness of the sun, are available but people can also use pinhole projection or make a pinhole camera.

Pinhole projection involves making a hole in a piece of card, holding it under the sun and holding a piece of paper behind the card.

The cheaper option is considered the most convenient way to view the event and allows people to view the shape of the sun projected onto the paper instead of looking directly at the light.

One-in-a-lifetime ‘Mother of Dragons’ comet could be seen in the north and north-east tonight ahead of Monday’s eclipse

