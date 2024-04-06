Highland League results: Fraserburgh beat Brechin City to tighten things up at the top of table

Fraserburgh beat Brechin City 4-2 in a thrilling top of the table Breedon Highland League clash to move within three points of the summit.

In front of a big crowd and in tricky conditions at Bellslea the sides served up an enthralling encounter. Kieran Simpson netted a brace of penalties for the Broch with Ryan Sargent and Jamie Beagrie also on target.

Fraser MacLeod and Danny Handling, who also had a penalty saved by Joe Barbour, netted for the Hedgemen.

The result leaves Fraserburgh three points behind Brechin at the top with both sides having three games left, although City are seven ahead on goal difference.

The Buchan side face Strathspey Thistle home and away and also tackle Brora Rangers at Bellslea. The Angus outfit visit Keith and Brora either side of a home game against Forres Mechanics.

Buckie Thistle are also still in the title hunt, they’re nine points off the summit, but have three games in hand.

Action aplenty

Playing down the slope and with a strong wind at their backs in the first period Fraserburgh looked to make a fast start and they took the lead on 10 minutes.

Paul Young met a goal-kick from Lenny Wilson in midfield and his header found Sargent inside the box, who took a good touch and produced a tidy low finish.

But within two minutes Brechin were back on terms. Ewan Loudon did well to collect a Seth Patrick pass on the left and tee up MacLeod at the edge of the box, with the midfielder’s shot deflected into the top right corner.

It was a rip-roaring contest with the Broch pressing to regain the lead. Ross Aitken whistled a shot over from 35 yards, two Scott Barbour inswinging corners were tipped over by Wilson with the third headed off the line before Greg Buchan’s blast from 20 yards was saved by Wilson.

In the 27th minute Sargent got in behind from Joe Barbour’s goal-kick with Wilson parrying the shot and a combination of Patrick and Wilson blocking Buchan’s attempt on the rebound.

Aidan Sopel was next to have a go with a shot from 20 yards that was held by Wilson, but Fraserburgh’s second arrived in the 33rd minute.

Sopel went down inside the box under a challenge from Lewis Martin and Hamish Thomson and despite Brechin appeals that the ball was played referee Lewis Brown pointed to the spot. Simpson did the rest, stroking the penalty down the middle.

On 43 minutes the home side made it three. Buchan’s inswinging corner from the left was met by Bryan Hay at the back post, his header was blocked on the line, but Beagrie reacted first to force the loose ball into the net from eight yards.

Brechin on comeback

Brechin had to chase in the second period, but they had conditions in their favour, and if anything the wind had got even stronger after the break.

The Hedgemen pulled a goal back in the 56th minute. Jamie Richardson’s low delivery from the right picked out Handling, who squeezed his finish beyond Joe Barbour into the bottom left corner from 12 yards.

Shortly after the Angus side could have equalised when Martin’s long throw was flicked on for Wright at the back post, but he failed to hit the target from close range.

Brechin had plenty of pressure but struggled to ask serious questions of Joe Barbour and there was a sting in the tail in the 71st minute as Fraserburgh netted their fourth.

Sopel found Willie West inside the box and he was tripped by Patrick – there was no debate about this penalty award – and Simpson again converted from the spot.

With nine minutes of the 90 left Brechin could have netted their third with a penalty of their own when MacLeod went down under West’s challenge, but Joe Barbour got down to his left and made a superb stop to repel Handling’s effort from 12 yards.

It finished 4-2 and continues Fraserburgh’s fine record against Brechin, since the Hedgemen entered the Highland League three seasons ago the Broch have won five of the seven meetings between the teams.

Other Highland League results

Banks o’ Dee beat Huntly 2-1 at Spain Park. Garry Wood opened the scoring for the hosts, but Andy Hunter levelled with a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Wood’s second won it for the Dee with Ross Still from the Black and Golds and Daniel Hoban and Ally Stark for the hosts sent off in the closing stages.

Julian Wade’s first half brace gave Formartine United a 2-0 win against Nairn County at Station Park.

Deveronvale are four unbeaten after coming from behind to beat Inverurie Locos 2-1 at Princess Royal Park.

Aidan Wilson put the Railwaymen ahead, but Cameron Angus and Ryan Park struck for the Banffers in the second period.

Turriff United thrashed Strathspey Thistle 7-1 at the Haughs thanks to a hat-trick from Ewan Clark, a double from John Allan and counters from Jack McKenzie and Reece McKeown. Ewan Neil netted for the Grantown side.

Keith v Buckie Thistle at Kynoch Park, Brora Rangers v Wick Academy at Dudgeon Park, Clachnauddin v Lossiemouth at Grant Street Park and Rothes v Forres Mechanics at Mackessack Park were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

Keith against Buckie and Rothes against Forres have been rearranged for Monday night.