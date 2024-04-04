One-in-a-lifetime ‘Mother of Dragons’ comet could be seen in the north and north-east tonight ahead of Monday’s eclipse

The ‘Mother of Dragons’ green comet could be visible from parts of the north and north-east tonight.

Officially named Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, it is a Halley-type periodic comet only visible from Earth every 71.3 years.

Astronomers revealed earlier this year that the once-in-a-lifetime comet could be seen from the UK in early April.

Its rare appearance comes just days before a solar eclipse is due to be seen in the skies over Aberdeen and Inverness.

A total solar eclipse is sweeping across Mexico, the USA and Canada, while a partial eclipse will be seen from some areas of the UK and Ireland on Monday, April 8.

Once-in-a-lifetime ‘Mother of Dragons’ comet to be visible tonight

Known as the ‘Mother of Dragons’, the comet is currently in the constellation of Aries, at a distance of 240,912,353 kilometres from Earth.

Over seven decades after its last appearance on our planet, it will be visible tonight after twilight and sets by around 10pm.

People should look up for the ‘irregularly shaped dirty snowball’, which looks green.

This is due to the presence of a molecule called dicarbon, which emits a glow from sunlight of said colour.

The ‘Mother of Dragons’ has a nucleus of 30 km (18.6mi) filled with a mix of ice, dust and gas.

Although it may be seen tonight, the comet’s brightness can be unpredictable, so there is no guarantee it will be visible.

Meanwhile, those who want to spot it in the sky may need to use binoculars or telescopes to see it.

Eclipse to be seen from Aberdeen and Inverness on Monday

The arrival of the once-in-a-lifetime green comet precedes the sighting of a solar eclipse in the north and north-east.

A partial eclipse, which will be total in North America, will be visible from Scotland on the evening of Monday, April 8.

It is predicted that the eclipse will start at 7:52pm and finish at 8:51pm.

The eclipse will be visible in Aberdeen and Inverness, where 4.3% and 16% of the sun will be obscured by the moon.

Meanwhile, the largest partial eclipse in the UK will be sighted from Stornoway, with an obscuration of 22.5%.