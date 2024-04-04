One-in-a-lifetime ‘Mother of Dragons’ comet could be seen in the north and north-east tonight ahead of Monday’s eclipse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

One-in-a-lifetime ‘Mother of Dragons’ comet could be seen in the north and north-east tonight ahead of Monday’s eclipse

The ‘Mother of Dragons’ green comet, which is only visible from Earth every 71 years, could be sighted tonight.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The 'Mother of all dragons' once-in-a-lifetime comet will be visible in the north and north-east tonight while a solar eclipse will take place on Monday. Image: Flickr
The ‘Mother of Dragons’ green comet could be visible from parts of the north and north-east tonight.

Officially named Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, it is a Halley-type periodic comet only visible from Earth every 71.3 years.

Astronomers revealed earlier this year that the once-in-a-lifetime comet could be seen from the UK in early April.

Its rare appearance comes just days before a solar eclipse is due to be seen in the skies over Aberdeen and Inverness.

A total solar eclipse is sweeping across Mexico, the USA and Canada, while a partial eclipse will be seen from some areas of the UK and Ireland on Monday, April 8.

Once-in-a-lifetime ‘Mother of Dragons’ comet to be visible tonight

Known as the ‘Mother of Dragons’, the comet is currently in the constellation of Aries, at a distance of 240,912,353 kilometres from Earth.

Over seven decades after its last appearance on our planet, it will be visible tonight after twilight and sets by around 10pm.

The green comet will be seen today after more than 71 years. Image: Wikimedia Commons.
Viewers may need binoculars or telescopes to see the ‘Mother of all Dragons’ comet. Image: Flickr

People should look up for the ‘irregularly shaped dirty snowball’, which looks green.

This is due to the presence of a molecule called dicarbon, which emits a glow from sunlight of said colour.

The ‘Mother of Dragons’ has a nucleus of 30 km (18.6mi) filled with a mix of ice, dust and gas.

Although it may be seen tonight, the comet’s brightness can be unpredictable, so there is no guarantee it will be visible.

Meanwhile, those who want to spot it in the sky may need to use binoculars or telescopes to see it.

Eclipse to be seen from Aberdeen and Inverness on Monday

The arrival of the once-in-a-lifetime green comet precedes the sighting of a solar eclipse in the north and north-east.

A partial eclipse, which will be total in North America, will be visible from Scotland on the evening of Monday, April 8.

A partial solar eclipse will be seen from Aberdeen, Inverness and Stornoway on Monday.

It is predicted that the eclipse will start at 7:52pm and finish at 8:51pm.

The eclipse will be visible in Aberdeen and Inverness, where 4.3% and 16% of the sun will be obscured by the moon.

Meanwhile, the largest partial eclipse in the UK will be sighted from Stornoway, with an obscuration of 22.5%.

