A92 Aberdeen to Ellon roadworks to be finished by Christmas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roadworks on a busy commuter road to the north of Aberdeen which have resulted in lengthy queues for drivers for months are due to be completed in time for Christmas.

Traffic restrictions were introduced to the A92 Bridge of Don to Ellon road back in May to allow for the installation of a new junction for the Cloverhill housing development.

They have extended between the Murcar roundabout, next to B&Q, and the Parkway roundabout near the old Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre building, and have included measures such as single lanes and traffic lights.

A temporary 40mph speed restriction was also introduced.

The roadworks have also included the installation of new Scottish Water utilities.

But, after months of traffic headaches, the restrictions are due to be removed within days, according to Aberdeen City Council.

Driving home for Christmas… on the A92 Aberdeen to Ellon road

A spokeswoman for the council said that the remaining roadworks on the A92 Ellon road will be removed before Sunday.

She said: “The roadworks are forming the junction for the development of new council housing at Cloverhill.

“The contractor has said the works are due to finish before Christmas, and the dual carriageway reopened.”

Signs had previously been erected suggesting that the disruption would last until November, but the restrictions have remained in place until now.

Keep up to date with the latest road closures in Aberdeen with our up-to-date list here: