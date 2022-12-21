A92 Aberdeen to Ellon roadworks to be finished by Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Transport

A92 Aberdeen to Ellon roadworks to be finished by Christmas

By Kieran Beattie
December 21, 2022, 6:04 pm
Roadworks on the A92 road have been ongoing for months. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Roadworks on the A92 road have been ongoing for months. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Roadworks on a busy commuter road to the north of Aberdeen which have resulted in lengthy queues for drivers for months are due to be completed in time for Christmas.

Traffic restrictions were introduced to the A92 Bridge of Don to Ellon road back in May to allow for the installation of a new junction for the Cloverhill housing development.

They have extended between the Murcar roundabout, next to B&Q, and the Parkway roundabout near the old Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre building, and have included measures such as single lanes and traffic lights.

A temporary 40mph speed restriction was also introduced.

A92 Ellon road roadworks
Roadworks on A92 Aberdeen to Ellon road earlier this year. Image: Craig Walker/DC Thomson.

The roadworks have also included the installation of new Scottish Water utilities.

But, after months of traffic headaches, the restrictions are due to be removed within days, according to Aberdeen City Council.

Driving home for Christmas… on the A92 Aberdeen to Ellon road

The roadworks this year have resulted in a great deal of delays for commuters. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

A spokeswoman for the council said that the remaining roadworks on the A92 Ellon road will be removed before Sunday.

She said: “The roadworks are forming the junction for the development of new council housing at Cloverhill.

“The contractor has said the works are due to finish before Christmas, and the dual carriageway reopened.”

Signs had previously been erected suggesting that the disruption would last until November, but the restrictions have remained in place until now.

Keep up to date with the latest road closures in Aberdeen with our up-to-date list here:

Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area

