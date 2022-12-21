Orkney’s council-owned windfarm gains planning permission from Scottish ministers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney’s council-owned windfarm gains planning permission from Scottish ministers

By Louise Glen
December 21, 2022, 6:24 pm Updated: December 21, 2022, 6:39 pm
Windfarm near Grantown
Orkney Islands Council says the approval is the "final piece in the jigsaw".

Orkney Islands Council has been granted permission to build a six-turbine windfarm.

Scottish ministers approved Orkney’s Community Wind Farm Project on Faray earlier today.

Any decision on whether, or not, to go ahead with the project will be subject to separate decisions by the council next year.

Orkney wind farm turbines.
Photomontage of Faray planned wind farm. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council.

The project had been called-in by the Scottish Government for it to make a decision on its suitability, due to its national significance in terms of an interconnector that would be required to take the energy produced onto the National Grid.

 

There are similar developments also under consideration at Wee Fea in Hoy, and at Quanterness, just outside Kirkwall, both of which received planning approval in December 2021.

A planning application for the Faray project was submitted in June 2021.

Needs case

With the Faray project now consented there is just over 135MW of windfarm projects currently consented on the Orkney islands.

The developments have enabled the council to join other local developers in making a case for a new interconnector between Orkney and the mainland.

Formal confirmation from Ofgem that all recommendations have been met is expected in the coming weeks.

Council leader, James Stockan, said: “We welcome today’s announcement by the Scottish Government who in the planning process have clearly understood the potential economic benefits of Orkney’s Community Wind Farm Project.

“Planning permission for Faray is the final piece in the jigsaw. It’s been a long road to get to this point, with some hefty delays outwith our control.

“With planning permission now in place and the needs case expected to be met, our project team will now be working to bring further reports to elected members on the next steps.”

Tags

Conversation

