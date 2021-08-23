News / World In pictures: the news today By Claire Clifton Coles August 23, 2021, 3:32 pm Updated: August 23, 2021, 3:33 pm ''Leela'' or ''Dhop Jatra'' is a performance of dances-songs-dramas of rural Bengal on the occasion of Lord Krishna, now on the verge of extinction. General audiences have also been involved as part of such functions, sometimes actors or actresses enter into the audience and the audience expresses feelings with them directly. Tehatta, West Bengal, India. Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Members of the Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards and the 1st Battalion the Coldstream Guards take part in the Changing of the Guard, in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, London, which is taking place for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Yui Mok/PA Wire Afghan nationals living in Delhi protest outside the United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office appealing international community to come forward to help refugees after Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, in New Delhi, India. Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Members of Palestinan security forces stand guard at the closed down Rafah border crossing to Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip. Egypt has told Gaza authorities it will close the Rafah border crossing from August 23, a spokesman for the Palestinian enclave’s said.<br />Rafah, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory. APAImages/Shutterstock Members of Extinction Rebellion set up a camp at the busy junction on St Martin’s Lane with a giant pink table with the message ‘Come to the table’.<br />Members of Extinction Rebellion gather at the start of two weeks of protest. They want the Government to act quicker on climate change.<br />Extinction Rebellion camp, St Martin’s Lane, London, UK. Mark Thomas/Shutterstock Servicemen salute during the flag-hoisting ceremony on Khortytsia Island on the Day of the State Flag, Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine.<br />Ukrinform/Shutterstock Folk artists act on the street as part of a protest against the state authority, demanding for relief and regulation of the Performing Arts Department’s governing bodies in Chennai.<br />Indian Folk Artists Protest, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Sri Loganathan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Chechen people attend prayer at the new mosque named after the first imam of Chechnya Sheikh Mansur in Aldi village outside Grozny, Russia. Sheikh Mansur was a Chechen military commander and Islamic religious leader in the late 18th century. AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev ”Leela” or ”Dhop Jatra” is a performance of dances-songs-dramas of rural Bengal on the occasion of Lord Krishna, now on the verge of extinction. General audiences have also been involved as part of such functions, sometimes actors or actresses enter into the audience and the audience expresses feelings with them directly. Tehatta, West Bengal, India. Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto/Shutterstock 27-tonne concrete and steel Floating Head sculpture by artist Richard Groom is moved into position on the River Clyde near the Glasgow Science Centre some 33 years after it was created for the Glasgow Garden Festival. Colin Hattersley /PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Red dawn: How Pittodrie rose from the ashes to become Scotland’s first all-seater stadium Carved stone painted glass: 100 years of The Gordon Schools Huntly war memorial window Learning from the best: What lessons can Scottish schools take from Estonia? In pictures: the news today