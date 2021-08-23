In pictures: the news today

Major energy suppliers confirm autumn price increases Two more major energy suppliers have confirmed autumn price hikes for millions of households in line with Ofgem’s price cap increase.

Two hours, two fans sees LNG Canada tank roof raised LNG Canada has raised the roof at its LNG storage tank, which will be one of the largest in the world.

EIC secretariat for UK Energy Supply Chain Taskforce The Energy Industries Council (EIC) is delighted to drive the new UK Energy Supply Chain (UKESC) taskforce, co-chaired by DIT Minister for Exports Graham Stuart and BEIS Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan.