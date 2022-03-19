Tokyo fashion and aid for Ukraine: Saturday’s news in pictures By John Post March 19, 2022, 3:59 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Bangladesh Malnicherra Tea garden children posing with smiles after adorning with colours like Rainbows on the celebration of the annual Hindu festival of colours, known as Holi festival marking the onset of spring in Sylhet, Bangladesh. Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock</p> <p> People visit the Palace Museum after snowfall in Beijing, capital of China. Xinhua/Shutterstock Syrian refugees play near their tents outside the Syrian city of Azaz on Syria’s northern border with Turkey. APAImages/Shutterstock Hot-air balloons are seen during the 5-day Balloons Over Waikato Festival in Hamilton, New Zealand. Xinhua/Shutterstock STREET MOOD (USA) ridden by Antonio Fresu wins the 7F Commercail Bank of Dubal Maiden, race 1 at Jebel Ali, Dubai, UAE. Cedric Lane/Shutterstock A model wearing fashion brand Pays des fees walks down the catwalk during the Rakuten Fashion Week TOKYO 2022 Autumn / Winter collection. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Fire officers at Ashford fire station prepare vehicles and donated emergency service equipment, organised by Fire AID and the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), prior to a convoy of vehicles setting off from Ashford, Kent, for the Polish border of Ukraine. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire The Wat Bang Phra temple in Nakhon Pathom, 40 km away from the Thai capital Bangkok, hosts the Wai Gru ceremony once a year. The Sak Yant tattoos are made by hand with traditional means by an Ajarn (Master). Adryel Talamantes/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock People take part in the Stand up to Racism march in central London to mark UN Anti-Racism Day. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Mostafa Waziri, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, views hieroglyphics inside a recently discovered tomb near the famed Step Pyramid, in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt. The five tombs, unearthed earlier this month, date back to the Old Kingdom (1570 B.C. and 1069 B.C.) and the First Intermediate Period, an era spanned for around 125 years after the collapse of the old kingdom, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. AP Photo/Sayed Hassan Festivals and protests: Friday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close