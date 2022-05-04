Protests and slurry bombs – Wednesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Protests and slurry bombs – Wednesday’s news in pictures

By Picture Desk
May 4, 2022, 1:31 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 4:16 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson gets off a vehicle of the Southampton airport fire and rescue crew during a visit to the Eastleigh constituency, while on the local elections campaign trail. Picture via PA
Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

The Prince of Wales receives flowers from a young girl during a visit to Dexters Adventure Playground in Brixton, south London, where he is meeting the young people who are supported by the BIGKID foundation. Picture via PA.
Former England manager Roy Hodgson after he was made a is made a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) by the Duke of Cambridge during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture via PA.
Israelis observe two minutes of silence as air raid sirens sound to mark Israel’s annual Memorial Day for fallen soldiers at the Armored Corps memorial site, in Latrun. Picture via AP.
Donetsk People Republic Emergency Situations Ministry firefighters work at the site of fire at the oil depot. Picture via AP.
A worker wearing a protective suit swabs a man’s throat for a COVID-19 test at a testing site during the second consecutive day of mass testing in Beijing. Picture via AP.
A slurry bomber dumps the fire retardant between the Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire and homes on the westside of Las Vegas. Several types of aircraft joined the fight to keep the fire away for the Northern New Mexico town. Picture via AP.
Labour leader Keir Starmer during a visit to a pensioners drop-in session in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, to talk about the increased cost of living and the priorities for local people. Picture via PA.
President Michael D Higgins inspects a guard of honour during a state religious ceremony to commemorate the 1916 Easter Rising leaders at Arbour Hill Cemetery in Dublin. Picture via PA.
Demonstrators rally in support of abortion rights at a park in lower Manhattan, New York. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Picture via AP.

