HALO in Piccadilly and World Refugee Day: Monday's news in pictures By John Post June 20, 2022, 3:52 pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Monday morning brings a spectacular dawn skycap above the waters of the River Thames near Gravesend in Kent. Fraser Gray/Shutterstock Actress and comedian Elaine C Smith has been awarded an honorary doctorate from The Open University in Scotland for her services to the arts. She joined over 600 OU graduates from across Scotland who received their awards at the Glasgow Concert Hall today. Susan Stewart, Director of the Open University in Scotland said: "Few performers have brought such joy to our screens for so many years, and few actors can match Elaine's versatility and verve. It is a pleasure to celebrate her unique place in Scottish culture and our national life." Michael McGurk New photos have been released by The Big Issue of the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William selling copies of the Big Issue in London to help raise awareness in the city. Andy Parsons/The Big Issue/PA Wire Walkers hosted the 'Big Sandwich Vote' in the town of Sandwich, Kent, to decide whether crisps should be eaten IN sandwiches or OUT. TV stars Gemma Collins and Fred Sirieix acted as party leads for team 'Crisp IN' and team 'Crisp OUT', with the Essex native coming out top by a fraction of the vote, with 54% versus Fred's 46%. Meanwhile Walkers frontman, Gary Lineker, was also on-hand to host the day-long extravaganza – with thousands of locals joining the festivities, and over a third of the town's residents turning out to vote.1,571 residents voted, with 852 voting crisps in and 719 voting crisps out. Joe Pepler/PinPep/Shutterstock EE brings the world's first connected Wi-Fi Rooster to Glastonbury Festival, giving Festival goers reminders ahead of Pyramid Stage performances and a complimentary WiFi boost from EE's award-winning network. Festival goers who share a snap of the Connected Cockerel's golden egg will be in with a chance to win side of stage tickets to a Pyramid Stage performance. Tom Dymond/Shutterstock The official ceremony to return the remains of Congolese Patrice Emery Lumumba to his family took place today at the Egmont Palace, in Brussels. Congolese independence leader and the first legally elected Prime Minister of the Republic of Congo Patrice Lumumba was executed in 1961 in Katanga. After his assassination his remains were kept by Belgium. Shutterstock The Paramount+ Summit of Stars takeover brings live action series HALO to Piccadilly Circus as a crash-landed Banshee aircraft and the show's protagonist Master Chief are seen in London's West End. The Summit of Stars takeover is taking place to celebrate the UK launch of the streaming service on 22nd June. Joe Pepler/PinPep/Shutterstock The Po River is dry due to the drought caused by the lack of rain. Italian's bed rivers increasingly dry. Drought warning all over Italy. Meanwhile, large fires are reported in many areas and Coldiretti claims that the fires tripled in the last year compared to the historical average. .Association asks for the intervention of the Civil protection and that a state of emergency be declared in the affected territories. Riccardo Dalle Luche/ANSA via ZUMA Press/Shutterstock Palestinian artist refugee Lana Awad, 24, paints on her face marking the World Refugee Day, at her home in Gaza City on June 20, 2022. Some 6.4 million Palestinians are registered as refugees by, an official Palestinian report revealed today. The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) released the details to mark World Refugee Day, saying that 28.4 per cent of Palestinian refugees live in 58 UNRWA camps.<br />Palestinian artist refugee Lana Awad, 24, paints on her face marking the World Refugee Day, at her home in Gaza City. APAImages/Shutterstock