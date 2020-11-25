Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The rich tapestry of Aberdeen’s life, culture and history can be found in the Granite City’s suburbs and communities.

We’ve opened our archives to find some snapshots in time from over the years – with famous faces, royalty, but most of all, ordinary folk just going about their lives. Take a look and see who you know and where you remember.

Hilton

After 50 years of delivering milk around Woodside and Hilton, Hugh Will and his horse Peggy, retired in 1969.

Tillydrone

The Dezibel drum band bang out their mesage to the crowds at the Tilly fun day in 1996. The event was hailed a huge success after around 1,000 people turned up at the field behind Tillydrone School, to enjoy bungee racing, Gladiators-style duelling and a wet sponge stall – complete with stocks.

Ruthrieston

This British restaurant was set up at Ruthrieston Community Centre in 1942, to keep up wartime morale… and to help keep people fed at a reasonable price.

Rubislaw

Members of the 70th Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade Company, Rubislaw Church, visited Grampian Fire Brigade HQ, North Anderson Drive, in 1984. Representatives of all the company sections are pictured with Leading Fireman Raymond Neil and twins Craig (left) and Ross Spence (4), who were not old enough to be members but were allowed along with their big brother Greg (7). At back right is company captain Fred Tough.

Woodside

This photo of Woodside from 1963 shows three buildings from three periods of history on Great Northern Road. On the left are early 20th century tenements; in the middle the Fyfe stone flats built a few years earlier and on the right a much older two-storey dwelling. The latter is the same type which the poet Byron stayed at with his old nurse in the last decade of the 18th century. That particular house, 719 Great Northern Road, has been swept away, despite its grandiose title of “Byron Hall”.

Airyhall

Airyhall Primary pupil Jill Buchan presents Her Majesty The Queen with a bouquet on behalf of the School Savings Scheme when she visited the school during her Silver Jubilee year in 1977.

Holburn

A solitary figure takes a walk down Union Glen from its junction with Cuparstone Row in January 1960. On Holburn Street, there is a sign for Hercules cycles, above the shop Alexanders.

Upperkirkgate

Construction work for the Bon Accord Centre, being carried out at the junction of George Street, Upperkirkgate and Schoolhill in 1987.

Bucksburn

Northfield youngsters busily picking tatties at Bucksburn Farm in 1975. Left to right are Susan Thomson, Audrey Morrison, Julie Buchan and Pamela Thomson.

Regent Quay

Youngsters of the Folk Ensemble Veseliatche from Bulgaria entertain the public by clog hopping on Regent Quay when the Tall Ships Race came to Aberdeen in 1991.