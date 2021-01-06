Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

As 2021 gets underway, people in communities across Aberdeen will be looking forward to a fresh start and making new memories.

It is only fitting then that we look through our archives at how people have lived, worked and played in the Granite City across the years. See if you recognise any familiar faces. Who knows, you might even see yourself.

Windmill Brae

Aberdeen has never seen anything like it before – or since. When Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller Psycho opened at the Gaumont Cinema in Union Street in October 1960, the queues snaked all the way from the cinema opposite Diamond Street, along Crown Street, down Windmill Brae and up the other side. Police were out in force to monitor the queues for several nights.

Hazlehead Academy

The Queen chats to the head boy and head girl at the official opening of Hazelhead Academy back in 1970.

Kingswells

Cattle make the perilous crossing of the Westhill-Aberdeen road at Kingswells where flashing amber lights were installed in 1990 to help farmer George Pirie with his twice-daily crossing of his 150 Fresian dairy herd.

Aberdeen Joint Station

Famed north-east fashion designer Bill Gibb, left, model Twiggy and her boyfriend, Justin de Villeneuve, arrive at Aberdeen Joint Station in 1972. Gibb, who grew up in New Pitsligo, designed clothes for Twiggy and a long line of other famous faces of the day, including Joan Collins, Bianca Jagger and Princess Alexandra. He died from bowel cancer in 1988.

Fittie

The Hall Russell shipyard at Footdee was at its height in 1963, when this photo of welding plates for ships was taken.

Foresterhill

Aberdeen nurses and other staff listen to the speeches at the opening ceremony for the Sick Children’s Hospital extension at Foresterhill in May 1962.

George Street

VE Day anniversary celebration in 1995 boosted business at Aberdeen military surplus store Mick’s Government Surplus, in George Street. Marching along Stafford Street in various uniforms are, from left, Larry Yates, Mick Beswick, Angela Place, Kerry Megahy, Mark Ogilvie and Dawn Ogilvie.

St Nicholas Kirk

Enjoying a bird’s-eye view of Aberdeen is steeplejack Ally Mackintosh, 18, who was working on the steeple of St Nicholas Kirk in 1993. Ally was employed by local firm John Still Steeplejacks and obviously had a head for heights.

Bridge of Don

Some of the competitors in a sponsored assault-course race held at Bridge of Don barracks in 1991 to raise funds for Cornerstone Society. Nineteen teams of four took part in the event, which was won by Aboyne Rugby Club, followed by the Asda of Dyce team. Warehouse Health took the top women’s place.

Mastrick

Cadets from the Scots Dragoon Guards, Mastrick Detachment get ready to set off on a three-day visit to Regiment HQ at Catterick for the first time back in 1978. Making the journey with them were, back row, from left, Lt Albert Adams, Cpt George Shearer, Sgt Keith Neri and Lt John Paterson.