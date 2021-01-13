Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The face of Aberdeen has changed over the decades, but one thing has always remained the same… the great community spirit in the Granite City.

Join us as we take a look through our archives at some of the places and faces from the past… including a genuine Hollywood legend in the shape of James Stewart. See who and what you remember.

Kincorth

The Kincorth housing estate was fast encroaching on the Kincorth Quarry in this picture from 1963. After years of complaints by residents over blasting and dust falling continuously on their homes, action was finally taken to close the quarry in the spring of 1968.

Great Northern Road

There was no need for anti-freeze to get the milk delivered in the winter of 1965. Here Alex Will of the Will Brothers’ Woodside Dairy heads home with his Clydesdale as he nears the end of his rounds on Great Northern Road close to what is the Haudagain roundabout today.

Grandholm Bridge

It was quieter days on the Grandholm Bridge in 1939, when four men and a dog were all that the vital link over the Don carried.

Marischal College

A view of the historic Longacre area, which stood in the shadow of Marischal College before it was demolished in the 1920s.

Torry

Coxswain of Aberdeen lifeboat, Norman Trewren, holds up the clock/barometer, presented by the 24th Company Girls’ Brigade (Torry Church) to the Aberdeen RNLI in 1983, surrounded by members of the company and crew of the lifeboat. The money to buy it was part of the proceeds of a trampoline marathon held by the girls.

Cults

Fifth-year pupils from Cults Academy get an idea of the role of the beauty therapist in 1990 by watching Joan Thorne at work. They are, from left, Kelly Horne, Donna MacDonald, Sharon Fraser, Elaine Adams and Claire Jamieson. Joan, a trainee beauty therapist, from Portlethen, is demonstrating vacuum massage.

Beach Leisure Centre

Model Susan Bruce joins a delighted group of youngsters at the opening of the Beach Leisure Centre swimming pool in 1989. The Aberdeen youngsters were enjoying a sneak preview of the new leisure pool at the new centre. Pupils of St Peter’s Primary School, King Street, got an opportunity to soak up the surf at the fun pool, a few hours before it opened to the public.

River Dee

James Fraser and his grandsons Jason and Kevin Smith look at the ice on the frozen River Dee near King George VI Bridge.

Mastrick

Road sanding in Mastrick in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Pictured are Gordon Carle, left, and fellow road sweeper Tom Rayne.

Gallowgate

The City Royal Bar and old houses in the Gallowgate pictured as the road was being reconstructed in 1963. The bar and houses were demolished to make way for the multi-storey flats.