Step back in time: Rosemount Viaduct

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Nostalgia newsletter.

Sign up for our newsletter and let our nostalgia team take you on a trip back in time

Education, salvation and damnation… the stirring description of one of Aberdeen’s most iconic thoroughfares, Rosemount Viaduct.

Developed in 1886, the structure allowed the development of three iconic buildings, the Central Library, St Mark’s Church and His Majesty’s Theatre – hence the education, etc.

The library was built in 1892 and opened by its patron, the famed philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. St Mark’s followed in 1898, with its dome modelled on St Paul’s in London. His Majesty’s is the baby of the group, arriving in 1906. Join us as we take a step back in time to look at this remarkable street.

This early photo shows Rosemount Viaduct nearing completion after an 1883 Act of Parliament gave the go-ahead for the massive construction. The building of the Schoolhill Viaduct, Aberdeen, in 1889, marked the completion of the plan to link Aberdeen’s north and south railway lines.

This picture of Rosemount Viaduct from Union Terrace dates from prior to 1906 when the theatre – designed by famed theatre architect Frank Matcham – joined the Central Library and St Mark’s Church.

This atmospheric photograph, shows a cobbled Rosemount Viaduct taking in His Majesty’s Theatre, St Mark’s Church and Aberdeen Central Library.

The fine sweep of gleaming granite frontages along Rosemount Viaduct is highlighted in this crisp, moment in time from 1952.

The junction of Rosemount Viaduct and Skene Street, Aberdeen, as it was in August 1960. No parking restriction in place then as can be seen from the two vehicles parked on the corner.