Step back in time: Drum Castle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Nostalgia newsletter.

Sign up for our newsletter and let our nostalgia team take you on a trip back in time

While it might lack the fairy tale-lines of some of the north-east’s ancient strongholds, Drum Castle has seen more history than most.

Its story stretches back more than 700 years when the Tower of Drum – the brooding medieval tower house at the heart of the estate – was granted by Robert the Bruce to William de Irwyn.

The estate, close to Drumoak, stayed in the possession of Clan Irvine until the 1970s.

Over the course of its history, a beautiful chapel was built in the grounds in the 1500s, while a large wing was added to the castle itself in 1619.