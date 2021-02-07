Step back in time: Johnshaven

Something went wrong - please try again later.

If you were to ask someone to describe a traditional, quaint north-east fishing village they would probably end up telling you all about Johnshaven.

This tranquil spot can be picture perfect, with its still-working harbour – home to lobster boats – and its fishing cottages with traditional pantile roofs.

The village is rich in history, too, dating back to medieval times, a story told in the Benholm and Johnshaven Heritage Museum. Its roots are celebrated each August with the Johnshaven Fish Festival that draws in visitors from across the region. Join us for a look back at Johnshaven over the years.