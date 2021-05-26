Step back in time: Photographic memories of Gordon Barracks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gordon Barracks in Bridge of Don was a proud home to the Gordon Highlanders regiment for decades.

Built in 1935, the Highlanders marched from their old base at Castlehill in Aberdeen city centre, up King Street and into the new Gordon Barracks at Bridge of Don.

Both serving Gordon Highlanders and veterans took part in the opening ceremony of the barracks in 1935.

The Marquis of Huntly and Brigadier General Hamilton carried out the inspection on the day.

The new depot was equipped with three barrack blocks, a medical centre, a guard room, officers’ mess, a gymnasium, married quarters – and of course, a large parade square.

A training depot, young recruits from across the country would be put through their paces in the gymnasium at Gordon Barracks.

They say an army marches on its stomach, and the soldiers of the Scottish Infantry Depot, based at Gordon Barracks, made sure there was plenty of Christmas cake to go round in 1982.

The catering corps made sure there was a good glug of brandy in their festive pudding that year!

Future soldiers, these keen young recruits from King Edward, Huntly, Buckie, Banff and Glasgow posed for a photo outside the buildings on their first day at Gordon Barracks.

And there was great excitement at Gordon Barracks in 1992 as work got under way for that year’s regimental gathering.

Soldiers helped “Gordons girl” Lesley-Ann Reid and Army Cadets under-officer Jackie Muller with their preparations.

Gordon Barracks closed as a training establishment in 1986, but is still home to the Royal Signals, the University Officers’ Training Corps, 205 Field Hospital and 7 Scots Infantry Battalion.