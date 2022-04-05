Death of Moray’s gravity-defying ‘Stick Man’ Norman Birse, 80

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Death of Moray’s gravity-defying ‘Stick Man’ Norman Birse, 80

By Lindsay Bruce
April 5, 2022, 11:45 am
Norman Birse captured on the job by photographer John Overton.
Known as the ‘Stick Man’ to families all over Moray, and famed for riding a gravity-defying motorbike and sidecar piled high with firewood, Norman Birse has died aged 80.

Born April 20 1941 in Ivy Cottage, Cairnie, Huntly, Norman was destined for a life of hard work.

When he was seven the family moved to Springbank where they had a house and sawmill.

His father Eric Birse ran his own wood cutting business and wife Jeannie looked after their five sons and three daughters.

Norman attended the Green School before moving on to Keith Grammar.

However, he left school at 15 to join his father in the sawmill.

Fuel on wheels

Eric passed away in 1962 and Norman took over the business.

A fan of motorcycles he was known throughout Dufftown, Newmill and Keith as ‘the stick man’ as he customised the sidecar on his Norton motorbike to carry massive piles of chopped firework all round the area.

Norman Birse. Image courtesy of The Classic Motorcycle. Photo by John Overton.

He was even the cover star of The Classic Motorcycle in a feature called ‘workhorses’ about people who put their bikes to hard work.

Chopping and delivering wood would then be his life for 44 years.

Love and life

At Keith Show Norman met love of his life Jean Maver.

The pair tied the knot in Keith registry office on April 20 1985 when Jean was 38 and Norman 45.

Norman and Jean Birse.

Jean helped Norman with the business when she wasn’t with their girls Michelle and Gemma.

Norman retired when he was 60 after working for more than four decades to provide firewood for families in Moray and Banffshire.

When Norman wasn’t pottering with his tractor and vintage motorbikes, they enjoyed travelling in their retirement.

A young Michelle and Gemma Birse.

“We went four holidays to Toronto and Niagra, Germany, Ireland and Calgary.

“That last trip was a holiday of a lifetime. We got the Rocky Mountain train from Banff and it was wonderful,” said Jean.

Granda Norman

Norman’s daughter Michelle married her husband Morgan on August 17 2018 with her dad by her side.

Norman and Michelle on her wedding day.

She has three children, Sophie, Logan and Connor who made Norman a proud grandfather.

Norman and Jean spent their retirement at home with Gemma, their cats and chickens.

Proud granda Norman with his two grandsons and granddaughter.

Motorbikes and tractors kept Norman’s attention – despite not having a driving license for a car – until he died aged 80.

Final farewell

Norman passed away after 13 days in Dr Gray’s Hospital, Elgin. For the previous five years he had been contending with leukaemia.

His funeral takes place at Keith North Church on Wednesday April 6 at 1.30pm.

He’ll make one final journey from Springbank – from the home he lived in for 73 years.

Michelle said: “I have lovely memories of my dad. We went a lot of walks together more recently but as a wee girl I was also on the bike with him and the firewood going out on deliveries.

Gravity-defying bike masterfully driven by Norman Birse.

“I always ended up with a lot of pennies for the bakery in Dufftown from the wifies he delivered to.

“He’ll be really missed by so many people. Everybody knew my dad.”

