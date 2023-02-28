‘We know he’ll shine bright in heaven’: Tributes for Keith drama coach and former headteacher Ged Farrell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Obituaries

‘We know he’ll shine bright in heaven’: Tributes for Keith drama coach and former headteacher Ged Farrell

By Michael Collins
February 28, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 1, 2023, 10:58 am
Ged Farrell, retired teacher, man of faith and drama coach and performer. Image supplied by Stagestars Scotland.
Ged Farrell, retired teacher, man of faith and drama coach and performer. Image supplied by Stagestars Scotland.

Much-loved former Keith headteacher and drama coach, Ged Farrell, has died aged 63.

The popular former teacher was a prominent member of the Catholic Church in Moray, worshipping in St Thomas’ Church, Keith.

Family life

Born in Dundee, Ged attended St Mary’s RC Primary, Lochee. From there he went on to Lawside Academy before studying primary teaching at Craiglockhart College of Education, Edinburgh. It was there that he met his future wife, Margaret.

After teaching in London for seven years, the couple – who have two sons, Matthew and Francis – moved to Keith in 1988.

Margaret taught maths, was principal teacher of guidance and depute head at Keith Grammar School.

Ged joined the staff of St Peter’s RC Primary in Buckie. He had a spell as acting head there and then at St Thomas’ in 1992, before moving to St Sylvester’s RC Primary, Elgin, as a teacher.

Loved to teach

After being appointed permanent head at St Thomas’ in 1996, he also took on the role of acting head at St Sylvester’s for a short time.

He remained as  head of St Thomas’ RC Primary until retiring in 2015.

Teacher Ged Farrell, who loved music and drama.

He was involved in the Association of Catholic Primary Head Teachers in Scotland, helping organise conferences.

Margaret said: “Ged spent his whole career in Catholic education. He loved working with kids and loved his music, and dedicated his life to his faith.”

Faith in action

Retiring early, Ged devoted more time to various duties at his church. This included chairing the pastoral council and leading the choir.

Spearheading a prayer group, which embraced members of Keith and neighbouring parishes, he attracted Catholics from England, Canada, Qatar and Nigeria during the Covid lockdown. He also played a part in developing prayer groups throughout the Aberdeen Diocese and Europe.

He was a member of the team of the diocese’s Ogilvie Centre For New Evangelisation and Catechesis, and worked with the Dominican Sisters of St Cecilia at Elgin in youth activities and organising adult retreats.

Current pastoral council chair at Keith, Deacon Graeme Morrison, said: “Ged was an inspirational man who touched the lives of many. He will be sadly missed.”

‘Loved by all’

Another love of Ged’s was music. He played guitar and was a drama coach with the performing arts school Stagestars (Scotland). Part of the Keith-based organisation for 18 years, he took part in many musicals and variety shows.

With a sore heart, I am writing to let you know that our special friend and colleague, Ged, passed away peacefully on…

Posted by Stagestars Scotland Keith on Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Arts school head Seonaid Clark paid tribute on Facebook. She said: “Ged loved being on stage and was a fantastic actor, but most will remember him for his beautiful and powerful singing voice. He was loved by all his students. We know he will shine bright in heaven, as he did on earth.”

Bishop of Aberdeen, Rt Rev Hugh Gilbert, was to join priests from the diocese for a Requiem Mass at St Thomas’ followed by burial at the town’s Broomhill Cemetery.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Obituaries

Samantha Gilbert, of Kittybrewster, whose only wish was to find happiness.
'Please keep trying to get help': Aberdeen family's mental health plea after death of…
Ernie Mitchell, whose love of engineering started as a child listening to war planes fly over his home.
Obituary: Ernie Mitchell, retired RGIT lecturer and Aberdeen Model Engineering Society chairman, 86
Banff artist and angler Michael Kitchen has died.
Michael Kitchen of Banff, artist and former Military Police officer dies
Ed Gillespie devoted much of his career to producing the vast rolls of paper created in his mill.
Ed Gillespie, Stoneywood paper mill former manager dies, 77
Iain Kerr of Kerr's Dairy, Bridge of Don.
Tributes for Bridge of Don dairy man Iain Kerr, 89
Former Aberdeen musician Stanley Gauld has died.
Stanley Gauld: Aberdeen musician and former Gordon Highlander dies
Former Moray leisure and tourism director Robert Cherry.
Bob Cherry: Former Moray leisure director and Forres in Bloom organiser
Former senior nurse, Ena Ross, who has died aged 96.
Ena Ross: Highlander who became nursing tutor in Aberdeen dies aged 96
Former banker Ian Kitson of Aberdeen has died.
Ian Kitson: Retired Aberdeen banker and golfer dies aged 87
Willie Stewart caddied at St Andrews for 34 years.
Willie Stewart of Inverness became caddie to golf stars at St Andrews

Most Read

1
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Emergency services attend medical incident on Aberdeen’s busy King Street
2
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
3
Raymond Esslemont and his wife Elene leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen fish firm boss ‘never got around’ to paying almost £300,000 in taxes
4
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
5
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
6
Samantha Gilbert, of Kittybrewster, whose only wish was to find happiness.
‘Please keep trying to get help’: Aberdeen family’s mental health plea after death of…
7
City councillors have agreed to increase council tax by 5%. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
Aberdeen councillors agree to increase council tax by 5%
8
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
9
Post Thumbnail
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
10
Big Noise Torry has been left reeling from the blow of having its council funding axed.
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Big Noise Torry vows to fight on after council cuts funding

More from Press and Journal

The A92 on-slip is closed heading onto the A90 at Stonehaven. Image: Traffic Scotland.
Stonehaven on-slip from the A92 to the A90 closed due to a shed load
calmac ferry
CalMac provides update on potential disruption to network during several vessels overhauls
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Frank Kinnis FAI - new preferred family pic Picture shows; Frank Kinnis, left, and the scene of his death in Birkenhills Woods.. Elgin. Supplied by Family handout/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man 'let down by our healthcare system'
Reporter Andy Morton has a date with Fraserburgh during a visit to the UK's only fish cannery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
Fort William's Ali Macrae gets the ball ahead of Ben MacKinnon (Kilmallie).
Shinty: Three Lochaber clubs provide added edge to National Division
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Scotland standing with Ukrainian citizens, deposit recycling scheme and Aberdeen budget
Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer in Heathers.
From West End to the big screen: Aberdeenshire's Ailsa Davidson on the success of…
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan races past Livingstons Joel Nouble. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Interim boss Barry Robson aims to make 'outstanding' Aberdeen teen winger Ryan Duncan faster…
29 October 2022. Turriff United FC, The Haughs, Bridge of Turriff, Turriff, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Turriff United FC and Brechin City FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- L -- Marc Scott of Brechin and R - Callan Gray of Turriff
Title-chasing Brechin secure three players on new deals
The after school club provides childcare for 35 families. Image: Dornoch Allsorts
Planned Highland Council cuts 'fatal' for Dornoch after school club

Editor's Picks

Most Commented