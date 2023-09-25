Arbroath mother’s mental health plea after death of son Conor Johnston, 29

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath mother’s mental health plea after death of son Conor Johnston, 29

This has come as an absolute shock to everybody. There were no signs he was struggling. No signs at all - Marianne.

By Chris Ferguson
Conor Johnston of Arbroath has died aged 29.
Conor Johnston of Arbroath has died aged 29.

The mother of Arbroath man Conor Johnston, who has died aged 29, has urged anyone experiencing mental health challenges to seek help.

Marianne Dorward said Conor’s death on September 10 came without even the slightest warning.

A keen runner, Conor had just started a new job as a contracts officer with Angus Council’s procurement and community team.

“He was a very deep person and we just wish he had opened up to people about the way he was feeling,” said Marianne.

“This has come as an absolute shock to everybody. There were no signs he was struggling. No signs at all.

“There are so many places out there that can offer help and I can only urge anyone who is struggling with mental health to seek out help.”

Marianne with her son, Conor, on his graduation day in Dundee.

At his funeral at George Stewart’s chapel, Arbroath, on Wednesday September 27 at 12.30pm, songs by Conor’s favourite artists, Daft Punk and Don Broco, will be played and donations can be made to the Arbroath mental health charity, Reach Across.

Marianne, said,: “If donations to Reach Across can help even a single person we will be pleased. We chose the charity because of the good work it does.”

Conor was born at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, in August 1994 and grew up in his home town of Arbroath.

He was educated at Inverbrothock Primary School and Arbroath High School where he stayed on until sixth year and sat his Higher exams.

Marianne said: “After he left school he spent a few years contemplating because he did not know what direction to take.

“He had a part-time job in Asda and then went to Angus and Dundee College in Arbroath to study sociology.

“After that, he began studying at Abertay University in Dundee and graduated last year BA (Hons) in sociology. He lived at home and travelled and absolutely loved his time there.”

Conor’s first job after graduating was working with and supporting children at Angus Carers Centre in Grant Road, Arbroath.

“He built up a really great rapport with the children and when he left to work as a civilian research officer with Police Scotland in Bell Street, Dundee, the children really missed him.”

Conor Johnston was an Abertay University graduate and keen runner.

Less than two months ago, Conor began new role with Angus Council, working closely with major companies offering sustainability advice.

“He was also building a new life with his partner, Kara, and they had so much to look forward to,” said Marianne.

In recent years, Conor had enjoyed weightlifting at the Warehouse gym in Arbroath and frequently ran around St Vigeans and out to Letham Grange, timing himself as he went.

“He had a great circle of friends from his Inverbrothock primary and high school days and they meant the world to him,” said Marianne.

“We are just devastated. There was no inkling. He was just going about his normal life.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

