Obituary: Forres businessman Peter Wilson who led expansion of Mackenzie & Cruickshank garden centre

Forres businessman Peter Wilson has been remembered as a champion of young talent valued by staff and customers, following his death aged 70.

The father-of-two moved to the town in 1994 and bought the Mackenzie & Cruickshank garden centre with wife Heather.

At the time the business was on Forres High Street, but the couple moved it to its current location on the Greshop industrial estate in 2003 into what was a former call centre.

The popular firm has since grown to win national and local business awards while expanding the premises.

Tributes have been paid to the strong supporter of community causes in Forres who also acted as a mentor to youngsters taking their first steps in the world of work.

Mr Wilson died peacefully at his family home following an illness. He is survived by his wife weather and children Ali and Jessica.

‘Mackenzie and Cruickshank garden centre was biggest passion’

Mr Wilson made the decision to move the Mackenzie and Cruickshank garden centre to its current position due to its proximity to the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road and room for expansion.

When the family took over it had about 10 members of staff. Over the last 20 years, it has expanded to have 50 employees following several extensions.

Mr Wilson’s son Ali, who is now general manager as well as a director of the business, says messages from those connected with the garden centre have been a huge comfort to the family following his father’s death.

He said: “We have been deeply touched and moved by the kind and thoughtful messages that we have received. They have been a huge comfort.

“It is clear from the messages that we have received from our customers, former members of staff, others in the garden centre industry and many other quarters that dad was well respected.

“There is no doubt that he is going to be sorely missed by so many people.

“Dad had many passions but none so much as the garden centre.

“Over the last 20 years he has developed the current site at Greshop into the wonderful business it is today, winning national and local awards which is something the whole Wilson family is very proud of.”

Support for Forres community causes

Away from his business interests, Mr Wilson has been a champion of many community causes across Forres.

When he first moved to the town he was a member of the local Rotary club and bridge club.

He became chairman of the committee that led the redevelopment of Forres Tennis Club after securing lottery funding.

For many years he was a member of Forres in Bloom and served as the group’s chairman for several years.

One of his biggest passions was supporting young people and he was a mentor with Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) Moray and provided his staff with opportunities to enhance their skills through training.

Ali said: “Working with young people and inspiring his staff was hugely important to dad.

“He always saw the best in his team and would always focus on what people did well.

“He had a huge passion for promoting from within and developing his people whether they had been with us a matter of months or many years.”

Last year Mackenzie and Cruickshank won the Moray Chamber of Commerce’s corporate social responsibility award, which has now been named after Mr Wilson in his memory.

Meanwhile, Choice Marketing, which specialises in the garden industry, has created the Peter Wilson Sundry Supplier of the Year Cup in his honour.