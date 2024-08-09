Obituary: Forres businessman Peter Wilson who led expansion of Mackenzie & Cruickshank garden centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Obituary: Forres businessman Peter Wilson who led expansion of Mackenzie & Cruickshank garden centre

The 70-year-old was also a keen supporter of various community causes in the Moray town.

Peter Wilson profile photo on wooden background.
Peter Wilson was a popular and respected businessman in Forres and beyond. Image: Wilson family.
David Mackay By David Mackay

Forres businessman Peter Wilson has been remembered as a champion of young talent valued by staff and customers, following his death aged 70.

The father-of-two moved to the town in 1994 and bought the Mackenzie & Cruickshank garden centre with wife Heather.

At the time the business was on Forres High Street, but the couple moved it to its current location on the Greshop industrial estate in 2003 into what was a former call centre.

The popular firm has since grown to win national and local business awards while expanding the premises.

Tributes have been paid to the strong supporter of community causes in Forres who also acted as a mentor to youngsters taking their first steps in the world of work.

Mr Wilson died peacefully at his family home following an illness. He is survived by his wife weather and children Ali and Jessica.

‘Mackenzie and Cruickshank garden centre was biggest passion’

Mr Wilson made the decision to move the Mackenzie and Cruickshank garden centre to its current position due to its proximity to the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road and room for expansion.

When the family took over it had about 10 members of staff. Over the last 20 years, it has expanded to have 50 employees following several extensions.

Mr Wilson’s son Ali, who is now general manager as well as a director of the business, says messages from those connected with the garden centre have been a huge comfort to the family following his father’s death.

Peter Wilson with wife Heather inside garden centre.
Peter Wilson with wife Heather inside Mackenzie and Cruickshank. Image: Mackenzie and Cruickshank

He said: “We have been deeply touched and moved by the kind and thoughtful messages that we have received. They have been a huge comfort.

It is clear from the messages that we have received from our customers, former members of staff, others in the garden centre industry and many other quarters that dad was well respected.

“There is no doubt that he is going to be sorely missed by so many people.

“Dad had many passions but none so much as the garden centre.

“Over the last 20 years he has developed the current site at Greshop into the wonderful business it is today, winning national and local awards which is something the whole Wilson family is very proud of.”

Support for Forres community causes

Away from his business interests, Mr Wilson has been a champion of many community causes across Forres.

When he first moved to the town he was a member of the local Rotary club and bridge club.

He became chairman of the committee that led the redevelopment of Forres Tennis Club after securing lottery funding.

Archive photo of Peter Wilson smiling at camera.
Peter Wilson when Mackenzie and Cruickshank moved to its current home in 2003. Image: DC Thomson

For many years he was a member of Forres in Bloom and served as the group’s chairman for several years.

One of his biggest passions was supporting young people and he was a mentor with Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) Moray and provided his staff with opportunities to enhance their skills through training.

Ali said: “Working with young people and inspiring his staff was hugely important to dad.

“He always saw the best in his team and would always focus on what people did well.

“He had a huge passion for promoting from within and developing his people whether they had been with us a matter of months or many years.”

Last year Mackenzie and Cruickshank won the Moray Chamber of Commerce’s corporate social responsibility award, which has now been named after Mr Wilson in his memory.

Meanwhile, Choice Marketing, which specialises in the garden industry, has created the Peter Wilson Sundry Supplier of the Year Cup in his honour.

