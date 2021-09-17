Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Voice of the North: Greens dismissal of A96 plans shows how little they value the north-east

By The Press & Journal
September 17, 2021, 6:00 am
Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman.
Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman (Photo: Kenny Elrick / DCT Media)

The environmental challenges of dualling the A96 must, of course, be carefully considered, but the upgrade is not merely something that would be nice to have; it is a must-have for the north and north-east of Scotland.

To hear Green MSP, Maggie Chapman, so confidently say that dualling the entire route “actually isn’t viable” before the agreed governmental review findings have been released is galling, to say the least. It certainly does not seem that a great deal of time has been spent exploring the options.

Ms Chapman’s flippant argument that there are better ways than “building roads everywhere” to increase connectivity is misguided; some have been waiting for more than 30 years to see the A96 improvement happen.

This is not a kneejerk demand made by spoiled children, it is a pledge given and long perpetuated that has not been fulfilled.

“Would the predicted environmental impact defence fly if the A96 was located in the Central Belt, connecting two major locations?

Once called the most dangerous road in Scotland, The Press & Journal began campaigning for the stretch to be improved in 1989. It is a disgrace and a failure that three decades have been allowed to pass with no progress, repeatedly putting lives at risk.

Greens are turning their backs on the north-east

Ms Chapman’s interests should lie with what residents of the north-east want and need to thrive, yet she has ostensibly turned her back on many of them. Suddenly these people are in the wrong and being shamed simply for continuing to call on the government to do what it promised.

The A96 between Inverurie and Huntly (Photo: Chris Sumner/DCT Media)

Would the predicted environmental impact defence fly if the A96 was located in the Central Belt, connecting two major locations? Scotland is home to some of the most brilliant minds in science and innovation. No doubt a workaround would be found further south, just in the nick of time.

We call on Ms Chapman and her colleagues to turn their efforts to finding a solution that benefits the north-east, which will – as is so often the case – be left at a disadvantage compared to the rest of the country if the dualling does not finally happen.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think is the most important story of the day

