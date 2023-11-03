The Voice of the North: City and town centres have potential to be magical festive hubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion P&J Views

The Voice of the North: City and town centres have potential to be magical festive hubs

In-person shopping may not be as popular as it once was, but people still want to celebrate the festive season together, write The P&J's editorial team.

Elgin's Christmas lights switch-on in 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Elgin's Christmas lights switch-on in 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By The Press & Journal

After this weekend’s Bonfire Night celebrations and with Halloween done and dusted, thoughts in many households will inevitably turn to Christmas and Hogmanay preparations.

It will feel far too early for some, but others will find comfort in planning ahead, or joy in the anticipation and sparkle of the festive season. And, against a backdrop of dark winter nights and even darker international events, perhaps we could all do with some extra glitter in our lives.

At this time of year, retail businesses are put in the spotlight and the ongoing conversation around online shopping making bricks and mortar stores obsolete gains more momentum.

There’s no denying that the speed and convenience of buying Christmas gifts online has considerably changed the way consumers act, but there is an interesting discussion to be had around the role our city and town centres can play in the run-up to December 25.

It should be said that there are still many north and north-east residents who prefer to make their purchases in person: a fact that has been underlined in recent weeks.

In Aberdeen, Union Square shopping centre is a bustling hive of activity, and the prospect of Frasers department store opening in the city (after news of the same happening in Dundee) has caused an excitable stir. In Inverness, Highland Council will waive parking fees for up to four hours at the Rose Street multi-storey car park on Saturdays during the festive season in order to incentivise those who wish to browse in real life, rather than via the internet.

Small businesses are going from strength to strength

Particularly since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, small businesses have received the support they deserve from their neighbours, and flourished as a result. It has been heartening to see an increase in pop-up shops and markets, allowing independent sellers to showcase their wares.

Advertising ahead of time is absolutely vital, but the best way for potential customers to come across such events is to stumble upon them at the heart of their own communities.

Our high streets may not be as packed with national and international chains as they once were, but there is still plenty of potential for people to visit town and city centres for a fun, festive experience and return home with some great Christmas gifts for friends and family.

Aberdeen’s Christmas Village during 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Bars, restaurants, theatres, seasonal experiences (whether Santas grottos or light shows) and shops of various shapes and sizes will all be open and eager to serve over the coming months, ahead of Christmas and New Year.

Decorations alone can’t transform a place into a welcoming hub of merriment, but we have every faith that people will work together to create a magical atmosphere for all to enjoy.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week

More from P&J Views

First Minister Humza Yousaf with Kim Clark and Paul Fowlie as they show him the mess inside their home following the floods in Brechin (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
The Voice of the North: Clock is ticking until next storm hits and we…
Waves rage in Stonehaven, where flood defences held, during Storm Babet (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
The Voice of the North: Devastating winter storms need undivided attention from leaders
Increasing rise in dementia cases is a huge concern in an ever aging population. (Image: Dmytro Zinkevych/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: Our harrowing study highlights the problem, and now we…
Elgin's Dandy Lion, located on the high street (Image: DC Thomson)
The Voice of the North: Nobody knows what our communities truly need better than…
The energy sector will continue to evolve over the coming years and decades (Image: Krisana Antharith/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: Energy transition is in motion but will take time
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been criticised by business leaders for his environmental policy U-turn (Image: Chris J Ratcliffe/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: Rishi Sunak is stoking division on climate change for…
Reassurances have been given that Forres Academy is safe to reopen to pupils and staff. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Voice of the North: Co-ordination and collaboration can help education crises
Anas Sarwar (right) this week promised that Labour will not 'repeat the Tories' mistakes' when it comes to the oil and gas industry (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
The Voice of the North: Hindsight and foresight are vital for future of energy…
New bus gates have proven unpopular in Aberdeen - but should that have come as any surprise to the council? (Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson)
The Voice of the North: Better communication from council could have calmed Aberdeen's 'bus…
The clue is in the name - the 'transition' from fossil fuels to renewables cannot happen overnight (Image: IOG)
The Voice of the North: Gers figures underline importance of getting energy transition right

Conversation