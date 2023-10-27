The Voice of the North: Clock is ticking until next storm hits and we need action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion P&J Views

The Voice of the North: Clock is ticking until next storm hits and we need action

There is no question that Storm Babet’s successor will soon arrive, likely in a matter of weeks or months rather than years, write The P&J's editorial team.

First Minister Humza Yousaf with Kim Clark and Paul Fowlie as they show him the mess inside their home following the floods in Brechin (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
First Minister Humza Yousaf with Kim Clark and Paul Fowlie as they show him the mess inside their home following the floods in Brechin (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
By The Press & Journal

After a storm comes a calm, as the saying goes.

The punishing weather brought by Storm Babet may have abated somewhat, but the lasting atmosphere across the north and north-east of Scotland is not one of calm. In this case, after a storm comes exhaustion, grief and fear.

Since extreme winds and incessant rain began to batter communities last week, with little to no reprieve for many days, heartbreaking stories of damage, loss and suffering have not stopped coming.

Devastatingly, three lives were lost in the north alone, and four more across the wider UK. A huge number of houses and businesses were flooded and precious possessions ruined or entirely destroyed. Many thousands of homes experienced power outages, and some were left without light, heat or electricity for extended periods.

Flooding has done incomprehensible harm to roads, bridges and other landscapes; the rebuild and recovery will take a great deal of time and effort, if it is even possible in all locations.

Positive tales and silver linings are few and far between in this instance, so it must be said that the success of Stonehaven’s multimillion pound flood defences was a welcome relief for locals as well as others watching and worrying from afar.

Still, the fact that Brechin’s flood prevention measures failed while Stonehaven’s held highlights that much more must now quickly be done to properly future-proof our cities, towns and villages against violent winter weather.

The clock is ticking

There is no question that Storm Babet’s successor will soon arrive, likely in a matter of weeks or months rather than years, if the quick succession of 2021’s Storm Arwen and 2022’s Storms Malik and Corrie is anything to go by.

Members of the public, emergency service workers, local councils and the Scottish Government are all aware that the clock is ticking and every moment counts.

Humza Yousaf visited households in Brechin shortly after the worst of Babet had hit to give his sympathy and support in person. However, kind words and understanding cannot be all the first minister has to offer.

River North Esk in Marykirk during Storm Babet (Image: Paul Reid)

In the wake of Babet, an Aberdeen firefighter warned financial cuts would result in the service struggling to assist people in need during future periods of extreme weather. The ongoing cost-of-living crisis will likely leave many families toiling or unable to recover after flood damage. And, of course, the climate emergency has affected weather patterns and made brutal storms far more common.

Clearly, many of our current societal crises are inextricably linked, so our leaders and decision-makers must tackle them simultaneously. Only then will uncertainty subside and calm return.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week

More from P&J Views

Waves rage in Stonehaven, where flood defences held, during Storm Babet (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
The Voice of the North: Devastating winter storms need undivided attention from leaders
Increasing rise in dementia cases is a huge concern in an ever aging population. (Image: Dmytro Zinkevych/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: Our harrowing study highlights the problem, and now we…
Elgin's Dandy Lion, located on the high street (Image: DC Thomson)
The Voice of the North: Nobody knows what our communities truly need better than…
The energy sector will continue to evolve over the coming years and decades (Image: Krisana Antharith/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: Energy transition is in motion but will take time
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been criticised by business leaders for his environmental policy U-turn (Image: Chris J Ratcliffe/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: Rishi Sunak is stoking division on climate change for…
Reassurances have been given that Forres Academy is safe to reopen to pupils and staff. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Voice of the North: Co-ordination and collaboration can help education crises
Anas Sarwar (right) this week promised that Labour will not 'repeat the Tories' mistakes' when it comes to the oil and gas industry (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
The Voice of the North: Hindsight and foresight are vital for future of energy…
New bus gates have proven unpopular in Aberdeen - but should that have come as any surprise to the council? (Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson)
The Voice of the North: Better communication from council could have calmed Aberdeen's 'bus…
The clue is in the name - the 'transition' from fossil fuels to renewables cannot happen overnight (Image: IOG)
The Voice of the North: Gers figures underline importance of getting energy transition right
Aberdeen's new Cookie Cult shop has taken the city by storm - along with many other food and drink businesses (Image: Cookie Cult)
The Voice of the North: Big appetite for food and drink ventures across north…

Conversation