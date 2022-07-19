Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liv Cockburn: Empowering non-clinical mental health support has never been more important

By Liv Cockburn
July 19, 2022, 6:00 am
Loneliness is an issue that GPs might not be able to help with, but link practitioners can (Photo: Eakachai Leesin/Shutterstock)

From colds and viruses to skin complaints and breathing difficulties, GPs deal with a wide range of complaints on a daily basis – and each within an allotted time slot.

However, it’s estimated that 40% of GP visits are about mental health, and it’s clear that 10 minutes is barely enough time to scratch the surface of more complex issues.

The Aberdeen Links Service – managed and delivered by SAMH, working closely with Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership – supports people to resolve the issues they may be having that are affecting their mental health and physical wellbeing.

Aberdeen is one of the only places in Scotland that has a link practitioner in every GP practice, and it’s clear it’s needed – in the first three months of this year, we have received almost 400 new referrals.

The term “person-centred” is perhaps overused in the sector, but I do genuinely believe that the Links Service does this for every person we work with. We have the ability and time to have meaningful conversations with an individual, using sensitive and effective communication.

Mental health support takes many forms, not all clinical (Photo: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)

Link practitioners are able to provide information and support to help people identify and manage issues and barriers. Our non-clinical support enables them to set their own personal goals and improve their health, wellbeing and personal resilience.

A lot of the people we work with have been stuck in a revolving door of referrals to services that don’t work for them, so it’s all about finding out what they want to achieve and linking them in to the right opportunities.

Giving support to empower people

People are referred for a variety of reasons: housing, employment, finance or loneliness are a few. We discuss priorities and how we can help.

For example, if someone is struggling to navigate the benefits system, we can help them identify what they’re entitled to, support them with the application, or refer them on to more specialist services.

At the moment, we’re supporting those who are reluctant to go out due to the pandemic. We help them to set small, achievable goals

If someone is feeling isolated, we can help them to access local community groups, from tea parties to befriending services, and even accompany them initially, as people often struggle to take the first step alone.

At the moment, we’re supporting those who are reluctant to go out due to the pandemic. We help them to set small, achievable goals in order for them to begin to start living a “normal” life.

At its core, Aberdeen’s Links Service is about empowering people, so I’ll finish with a quote from a service user: “Can’t thank you enough, we love our new house and my PIP has also come through. My mental health is so much better and my mobility has also improved.”

Liv Cockburn is a senior primary care link practitioner for the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH)

