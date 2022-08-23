Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Christopher Nicolson: Finding common ground makes mental health discussions easier

By Christopher Nicolson
August 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 23, 2022, 6:57 am
Football fans have more in common than just a love of the beautiful game (Photo: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)

Men aren’t good at talking.

At least, that’s the premise behind The Changing Room, which has been using the power of football to help support men’s mental health and wellbeing for almost five years.

And it is true – we only have to look at the stats around men’s mental health and suicide rates to see that. But what this project has shown me is that, when the environment is right, and when men feel supported, they’re not just good at talking – they’re actually great at it.

The concept behind The Changing Room is simple. It’s a 12-week programme which sees men in their middle years come together and talk about the thing that connects them – football – but to also get the stuff that’s really bothering them off their chests. And this simple idea is having a real impact.

The Changing Room kicked off in Edinburgh in 2018, funded by Movember, and delivered by the Scottish Association for Mental Health. Since then, it has gone from strength to strength, with clubs across the country signing up, including Aberdeen FC Community Trust, which has been delivering the programme since the start of the year.

Football started an important conversation about mental health

Amongst the men who have completed the programme in Aberdeen is Calum, who, like many of us, has found the past couple of years really difficult. For him, the pandemic magnified a series of small issues that he was trying to deal with, albeit not always successfully.

As he became more comfortable with the group, Calum started to comment and share his experiences

A lifelong Aberdeen FC fan, Calum went to Pittodrie as a child with his grandfather. Now, as a father, takes his own children along to see the Dons.

While he doesn’t think a traditional support group would have resonated with him, when he heard about The Changing Room, he liked the idea of something that combined football with mental health discussions, and decided to go along – not really knowing what to expect.

Scottish Government minister Kevin Stewart, CEO of the AFC Community Trust Liz Bowie and Dons legend Joe Harper at the launch of The Changing Room. Photo by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It took him a bit of time to come out of his shell, initially taking the opportunity to listen and learn. As he became more comfortable with the group, Calum started to comment and share his experiences.

Despite coming from different backgrounds, the guys all had a shared love of Aberdeen FC, which meant they instantly had some common ground to build a relationship on. Calum thinks that sitting in Pittodrie Stadium helped to make the group feel at ease, and that the programme allows you to participate at a level you feel comfortable with.

He’s now encouraging anyone who wants to better their mental health to be open-minded and give it a go, because it might just change their life.

  • To attend The Changing Room in Aberdeen, contact brian.johnston@afccommunitytrust.org

Christopher Nicolson is project manager of The Changing Room programme

CR0033921. Forres v Inverurie Locos - Pictured - Owen Paterson of Forres and Kieran Shanks of Locos. Picture by Scott Baxter 05/03/2022
Owen Paterson hopes to establish himself with new club Strathspey Thistle
Maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin were downgraded in 2018.
Unanimous support from community councils to push for faster action on Dr Gray's maternity…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Anthony Heeps robbed a man at a cashpoint near Aberdeen University Hub. Picture shows; Anthony Heeps carried out an armed robbery at an ATM in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds
James Brown of St Johnstone fouls Shayden Morris of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott…
0
Bob Ruddiman, head of energy at Burness Paull.
Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high…
0
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf.
Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support
0