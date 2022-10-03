Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Catriona Thomson: Local abattoirs are key to keeping the food chain going

By Catriona Thomson
October 3, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 3, 2022, 12:39 pm
Small, local farms are struggling without abattoirs set up to cater to their needs (Photo: WhiteYura/Shutterstock)
If you ask our children: “Where does meat come from?”, most will tell you: “The supermarket.”

The convenience of supermarkets have revolutionised how we shop for food. The reality, though, is a farm, slaughterhouse, and then a butchery, no matter where you buy from.

Recently, small-scale farmers have done extraordinary things to diversify, often changing how and what they farm and selling directly in farm shops or farmers’ markets to become financially sustainable. Increasingly, customers want to know about sustainability, low food miles and provenance.

But, at the unfashionable end of food production, the abattoir (the place we try to not think about) plays a crucial role in the food chain.

Due to economies of scale, large abattoirs prefer to work with high-volume contracts. But that one-size-fits-all approach shouldn’t be the only solution. There needs to be room for local abattoirs which will take smaller batches of animals for slaughter, providing a bespoke service for small-scale food producers.

Small producers are directly affected by abattoir closures

I spoke to Jillian McEwan at Lunan Bay Farm, who explained that, until recently, they took their grass-fed goats to be culled at Downfield Farm, near Cupar in Fife. It’s just over an hour’s round trip, with butchery done on-site.

There, they were able to get their animals’ skins, horns and offal gathered. This allowed them to find a sustainable use for as many parts as possible, with little going to waste.

Neil and Jillian McEwan posing with a box of Lunan Bay Farm asparagus
Neil and Jillian McEwan of Lunan Bay Farm (Photo: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)

Due to Downfield’s recent closure, Lunan Bay now have to take their goats to Grantown-on-Spey, which is a longer journey. They won’t be able to get the same service as Downfield offered, since they do not have an on-site butchery or tanning facilities.

So, the market they had found for supplying small quantities of high welfare goat meat to chefs and individuals is no longer economic. They will only take larger numbers of goats for slaughter at peak times of demand, and will now concentrate on other aspects of their business, like cashmere. They are not the only small producers to be affected by this closure.

Staff shortages and rising costs

When I spoke to Jane Prentice, joint owner of Downfield Farm, she told me that the main issues behind the decision to close were staff shortages and rising costs. She said: “Trained butchers are hard to find. We had tried going down the apprenticeship route for some time, with the help of Business Gateway, but were unable to get any candidates. It was even more difficult to find anyone interested in training as a slaughterman alongside the butchery.”

‘Our diary was full but, without the staff to carry out the level of throughput required, we had to close’

The closure is even more galling when you discover that the demand for their services was not an issue.

“For farmed deer in Scotland, we were where they came if they wanted to sell the venison themselves,” Jane told me. “Our diary was full but, without the staff to carry out the level of throughput required, we had to close. It came to a point where we were running as hard as we could, but still going backwards.”

More stress – for people and animals

Downfield is not the first of its kind to close. Alison Younger of Old Leckie Farm in Gargunnock says the 2018 closure of a small, family-run abattoir in Dunblane seriously affected her own business.

“We used to take our Highland cattle to be slaughtered there. It was ideal – a short, 15-minute journey that meant low levels of stress for the animals, and low costs for transport,” she told me. “We now have to transport our animals to either Wishaw or Shotts, which takes five times as long and costs five times as much.”

Getting Highland beef onto tables in London restaurants takes some planning (Photo: DC Thomson)

But, Alison explained, it’s not just journey times and expenditure that were affected.

“When Dunblane was open, we had a supply chain that worked to get our Highland beef directly into high-end London restaurants. We can’t make that work for us anymore.”

They have since adapted their business, and now specialise in selling beef, outdoor-reared pork and lamb to households and restaurants locally.

We need butchers and abattoir workers

Old Leckie Farm’s bitter experience highlights that the whole jigsaw needs to fit, with abattoirs, chilled delivery and butchery all aligned.

Alison commented: “It’s all very well to encourage farmers to add value to their produce and find ways to diversify their business to remain financially sustainable, but, if the infrastructure isn’t there to support small scale operations, or the supply chains become too difficult, it removes yet another opportunity to do this.”

cost of living meat
No matter where you buy it, meat visits an abattoir first (Photo: stockfour/Shutterstock)

Working in an abattoir or being a butcher might not be a glamorous profession, but having people to do that type of work is essential.

We need to educate everyone about the realities of where their food comes from, and what the real costs are. We need to look closer at all aspects of the food system, and ensure we have an abattoir system that can support small food producers, ideally locally. That is, if we don’t want our food chain to become broken.

Catriona Thomson is a freelance food and drink writer

Editor's Picks