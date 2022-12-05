Catriona Thomson: Be more Scrooge to have a better Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Catriona Thomson: Be more Scrooge to have a better Christmas

By Catriona Thomson
December 5, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 9, 2022, 12:28 pm
Could Ebenezer Scrooge become the unlikely hero of Christmas 2022? (Image: Jim Henson Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock)
Could Ebenezer Scrooge become the unlikely hero of Christmas 2022? (Image: Jim Henson Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock)

This festive season and beyond, we could learn a lot from bad old Ebenezer Scrooge, a misunderstood eco-warrior, writes Catriona Thomson.

Bah, humbug. It’s that time of year, when everyone gets caught up in the festive frenzy of excess consumption and rampant consumerism.

It may be the season of goodwill to all men, but one fellow, Ebenezer Scrooge, always gets a bit of a reputational kicking. If he were alive today, he would no doubt be able to hire some swanky public relations professionals to repair some of his collateral brand damage.

But, when you think carefully about it, could there perhaps be an alternative motive behind Scrooge’s behaviour? Perhaps his unwillingness to put coal on the office fire was not a sign of his stinginess, but an expression of his deep concern for planet earth and climate change.

Possibly it was a one-man protest against fossil fuels, based on his honest belief that all carbon should stay underground. Of course, that doesn’t explain away all of Scrooge’s behaviour, but perhaps we should give him the benefit of the doubt.

Throughout the month of December, the shop tills will be ringing out, despite it being the bleakest midwinter for a long time. Even amid a cost of living crisis, we consumers will spend more than we can afford to make ourselves feel slightly better.

The reality is that the feel-good factor might not last – a single unwise purchase, sudden illness, bereavement or marriage break-up can easily send household debt spiralling out of control.

So, maybe Ebenezer was right all along. Maybe, this yuletide, we should champion a “less is more” spirit, and embrace the movement of make do and mend.

Scotland will use 19,000 miles of wrapping paper this Christmas

Don’t discount me as a swivelled-eyed loon or party pooper. In these dark times, this season provides some welcome Christmas cheer for us all, there’s no doubt about that.

All I am suggesting is that, instead of reaching for our wallets and panic-buying some overpackaged and overpriced shiny tat which will be regifted or left abandoned in a charity shop doorway come January, we need to pause and reassess.

Call me an old-fashioned Grinch, but I love a boring, practical present. The sheer joy of not having to pay for something you will actually use regularly gets my vote every time. But, why not skip presents altogether and spend time with your loved ones instead?

Have a more eco-friendly christmas by using recycleable wrapping paper.
Could we go sustainable when it comes to festive wrapping, or just avoid gifts altogether? (Image: Natalia Lebedinsk/Shutterstock)

Almost everyone is guilty of being swept up in a tide of mulled wine-fuelled exuberance once December come around. Though, do we really need to buy everyone’s aunty, dog, cat, and hamster a gift-wrapped present?

Figures provided by Zero Waste Scotland reiterate this. “In Scotland, around 19,000 miles of wrapping paper will be used this Christmas, enough to wrap the coast of mainland Scotland more than two and a half times.”

And it won’t stop there. Do our halls really need to be decked with this year’s must-have coordinated baubles? Will anyone care if they don’t match exactly?

Does anyone need to purchase a Christmas jumper for that perfect, festive, family fun-filled social media post, when the environmental damage of manufacturing textiles is so vast?

Food waste hurts wallets and the world

The quantity of festive food waste that will end up in the bin makes me feel slightly queasy. The thought of all that unused and wasted food is obscene, considering people are going hungry and cold in this country.

And, before you blame restaurants, know that 70% of Scotland’s food waste comes from individual households.

Do our Christmas dinner plates need to be piled quite so high? Do our kitchen cupboards have to be stuffed full of treats that we may never actually get around to eating?

On top of that, wasting food is one of the worst things we can do in terms of climate change; it accounts for more than a quarter (30%) of Scotland’s total waste carbon footprint.

Taking a fresh look at our much-maligned Christmas hero, perhaps Scrooge’s penny-pinching ways were intended to encourage the entire Cratchit family to think about their food waste, or possibly forego meat altogether and adopt a plant-based diet.

You may be putting far too much on the Christmas dinner table (Photo: LightField Studios/Shutterstock)

Zero Waste Scotland estimates that 67 million meals will be needlessly thrown away this month alone, and 50,000 tonnes of food and drink are expected to be binned in this country alone during December.

So, do our Christmas dinner plates need to be piled quite so high? Do our kitchen cupboards have to be stuffed full of treats that we may never actually get around to eating?

Over two-thirds of food waste could be avoided if we planned, stored and managed it better. All of the fruit, vegetables and more that ends up in the bin costs the average Scottish household £440 per year. For a family of four, it’s around £700. The simple fact is that if you buy too much unnecessary food, it’s going to seriously add up.

Overall, the average Scot consumes more than twice the sustainable amount of materials per year. It seems to me that, this festive season and beyond, we could learn a lot from bad old Ebenezer, a misunderstood eco-warrior. If he were around today, perhaps he might say: buy less, support local, and care more.

Catriona Thomson is a freelance food and drink writer

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron. Image: Abrightside Photography
Liz Cameron: Scotland's education and skills system is key to producing future talent
Scottish Parliament during the debate for the Stage 3 Proceedings of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill. Image: Andrew Cowan/ Scottish Parliament/ PA Wire
Readers' Letters: Can Scottish Parliament justify spending so long on gender bill?
We'll still be carefully counting our pennies throughout 2023, predicts James Bream (Image: Dalex Photos/Shutterstock)
James Bream: Plan for the worst in 2023 and things might improve as a…
It has now been more than two years since Britain officially left the EU (Image: Bodo Schieren/imageBROKER/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Take the biggest Brexit lessons on board to avoid future disaster
Television broadcast streaming multimedia. Earth globe abstract composition; Shutterstock ID 386549023; purchase_order: ; job:
Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy
2
In 2022, demonstrators staged a silent protest with blank placards in Edinburgh to make a statement about freedom of speech (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Protect freedom of expression and information with everything you have
It's time to bring in the new year and all the hopes and dreams that come with it.
What a week: Hamburgers, Harris Tweed and Hogmanay

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland

Editor's Picks

Most Commented