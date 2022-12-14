Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Simon H Parson: Public dissections would disrespect generous body donors

By Simon H Parson
December 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 16, 2022, 10:43 am
Educational models can only take medical students so far (Image: Abo Photography/Shutterstock)
Educational models can only take medical students so far (Image: Abo Photography/Shutterstock)

No body donated to a Scottish medical school will ever be used for a public display, writes the University of Aberdeen’s head of anatomy, following a ‘saddening’ televised dissection.

The idea of watching a deceased individual being dissected in front of a public audience is likely pretty repulsive to most readers. However, the perception and law surrounding public dissection has changed significantly over the last 200 years.

The Murder Act of 1752 specified that convicted murderers should be hanged and publicly dissected. This was, at least in part, to ensure that hanging had been effective, and death, thereby, confirmed.

William Burke was one of the infamous “resurrection men”, who, together with William Hare, murdered and supplied bodies to Dr Knox in Edinburgh. Burke was tried, prosecuted and sentenced to hanging and public dissection. His skeleton is still displayed in the University of Edinburgh’s anatomy museum.

When the Anatomy Act was passed in 1832, public dissection was specifically prohibited in Scotland. This means that any filming and showing of dissection or carrying out dissection in any public setting is specifically prohibited.

The law was updated in 1985 and 2006, but this key tenet has remained, and is closely monitored. The Scottish Government appoints His Majesty’s Inspector of Anatomy in Scotland, to ensure adherence at the licensed anatomy facilities at each of the five Scottish medical schools.

Body donation is selfless and valuable

Body donors make enormously selfless and valuable donations to medical schools within Scotland. The licensed staff at these universities are focused on providing the appropriate care and support for our donors and their families.

The annual memorial service held at King’s College Chapel honours this, but we also have permanent memorials at Trinity Cemetery and Hazlehead Crematorium, as a mark of respect.

A memorial service is held for university body donors every year at King’s College Chapel in Aberdeen. Image: Jim Irvine

Generous body donors are often termed “silent teachers”, because of the learning opportunities they enable.

These opportunities allow us to deliver high-quality undergraduate education to healthcare and biomedical science students, but also training for qualified doctors, physicians and surgeons. Recently at the University of Aberdeen, we were able to train surgical colleagues from across NHS Grampian on a surgical robot.

Televised dissection was disappointing

Given the respect we have for our donors, many of us across Scotland were saddened to see a public dissection screened on Channel 4 on December 5. The young donor had given specific permission in advance for this procedure to occur.

The utmost care and respect will always be taken around any donation

We want to make it quite clear, in no uncertain terms, that no body donated to a Scottish medical school will ever be used for such a public display of dissection, whether in person, filmed or televised.

My colleagues and I wish to reassure the public, potential future donors, and the loved ones of past donors that the utmost care and respect will always be taken around any donation.

Professor Simon H Parson is regius chair and head of anatomy at the University of Aberdeen

