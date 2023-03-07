Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Catriona Thomson: Of course teenagers swapped cigarettes for vapes – we let them

By Catriona Thomson
March 7, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 7, 2023, 8:57 am
Colourful disposable vapes have become a common sight in recent years (Image: Master_foto/Shutterstock)
We now have a new generation of youngsters who wouldn’t ever think of lighting a cigarette but will vape endlessly, writes Catriona Thomson.

Growing up in the 1970s and 1980s, a lot of people smoked.

As a child, you could play copycat with a quick drag on a paper-wrapped candy cigarette. Once you perfected the art, you could then move on to the real deal, by either pinching them from a relative or buying a single fag from various newsagents.

To me, the 1980s adverts featuring Superman facing off against evil Nick O’Teen made it pretty clear that smoking was bad, and that you could get hooked from just one cigarette.

Following years of anti-smoking public health messages, things changed. I clearly remember M&C Saatchi’s advert for Silk Cut, with the purple-clad opera singer, which marked the end of their advertising in the UK.

Increasingly large and stark warnings and graphic images appeared on packets of fags – until now, when cigarettes and tobacco are sold in plain wrappers, hidden out of sight behind blank shutters.

Vaping arrived in the UK in 2005 as a way to help smokers give up or find a less harmful way to get their fix. But, since then, the market has been flooded with various different colourful devices, and a bewildering array of sweet flavours; it comes as no surprise that vaping has enticed younger people hoping to look edgy and cool.

We have taken our collective eye off the ball

Scotland became the first country in the UK to ban smoking in public places – 17 years ago, on March 26, 2006 – and I was delighted to kiss goodbye to that stale fag odour on a night out.

Vaping may not be as bad for your health as smoking, but we now have a new generation of youngsters who wouldn’t ever think of lighting a cigarette but will vape endlessly.

Not every teen vapes, but you’d be surprised by how many do. I certainly was, when I spotted my 14-year-old shrouded in a cloud of vape smoke, heading back into school after lunchtime.

Vaping has replaced smoking for many – but is it a step forward? (Image: Yui Mok/PA)

That’s despite the fact that it has been the law in the UK since October 2015 that you must be 18 or over to use or purchase e-cigarettes or e-liquids for vapes. And it is illegal for anyone over 18 to purchase vaping products on behalf of someone underage.

The reality is that teenagers can buy vaping paraphernalia and fluid as easily as they can buy sweets, crisps and caffeinated energy drinks.

In places like Mexico, India, Vatican City, Nicaragua and Cambodia, e-cigarettes are completely banned. Here in the UK, we have taken our collective eye off the ball and allowed the same addictive substance that is in cigarettes, nicotine, to be easily acquired by non-smoking teenagers.

This vape generation has its head in the clouds, oblivious to the possible long-term health consequences of a habit that they think is no big deal.

Catriona Thomson is a freelance food and drink writer

