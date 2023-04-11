Fiona Rintoul: To succeed as a country, Scotland must be a broad kirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fiona Rintoul: To succeed as a country, Scotland must be a broad kirk

If the SNP is serious about achieving independence, it needs to reach out, not retrench.

Now first minister Humza Yousaf and SNP leadership opponent Kate Forbes, pictured during the race (Image: Craig Brough/PA)
By Fiona Rintoul

Nothing rots the mind more effectively than surrounding yourself with people who agree with you. Robust debate is the sine qua non of a free and tolerant society, and the lifeblood of democracy.

There was something a tad eerie, then, about the way our new first minister, Humza Yousaf, circled the wagons in the wake of his narrow victory over Kate Forbes in the recent SNP leadership election. He was the winner. Progressive values had triumphed. Deal with it.

It reminded me of Scottish Labour’s ill-fated victory bus to Manchester after the 2014 independence referendum. How they crowed – but not for long.

The new FM’s salad days wilted even faster. Since his election, the SNP has not so much unravelled as composted. And it feels like the root of the problem lies in there having been too few people at the top, who were too busy saying yes to each other.

My question now is: how progressive is it to require candidates for the highest office in the land to unveil a tick-list of approved views? Is that tolerance? Is it diversity? Or have we simply swapped the social constraints of yesteryear for a new orthodoxy?

This is Scotland. The Free Church, of which Kate Forbes is a member, played an important and radical role in the history of the Highlands and islands. The Roman Catholic Church is the spiritual home for a significant minority of our population. Our new first minister is a Muslim.

All these confessions draw on scriptures that don’t chime too harmoniously with contemporary mores. You can sidestep that to receive a shiny, in-with-the-in-crowd badge, as Yousaf has done, or you can embrace it, as Forbes did.

Either approach is fine by me, but many Scots who describe themselves as progressive seem to prefer Yousaf’s fudge to Forbes’s astringent honesty. This is because fudge is less challenging than candour.

The SNP needs to reach out, not retrench

Diversity has many faces; we need them all to succeed. It’s brilliant that both the first minister and leader of Scottish Labour are Asian, slightly less brilliant that they went to the same private school. Viewed from my home in the Isle of Harris, some of the reaction to Forbes’s religious affiliation smacks of anti-Highland prejudice.

If the SNP is serious about achieving independence, it needs to reach out, not retrench. And, if we want good government, we must be a broad – dare I say it – kirk.

If you want to know what happens when we draw from too narrow a constituency, consider the Scottish Government’s proposals for Highly Protected Marine Areas. The ministerial foreword to the consultation deploys the word “remote” to describe some of our maritime communities.

Seriously? This is how you see us? What with the trashing of the ferries, it begins to sound like a policy decision.

Fiona Rintoul is an author and translator

