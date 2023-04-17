Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gemma Clark: US-funded anti-abortion protestors aren’t praying for women, but preying on them

Because overt misogyny is no longer socially acceptable, anti-abortion organisations are resorting to gaslighting women and patients.

By Gemma Clark

At the start of this month, staff and patients entering Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital were faced with a mob of over 100 anti-abortion protesters.

This prompted First Minister Humza Yousaf to promise swift action on so-called “buffer zones”, which would keep protesters 150 metres away from hospitals.

It is, indeed, likely that Scotland will soon follow the rest of the UK and legislate for these safe access zones.

Despite countless testimonies from distressed patients and healthcare workers being shared widely in the media, anti-abortion activists appear determined to continue, keen to push the idea that they are merely concerned citizens who want to “help women”. It seems that, because overt misogyny is no longer socially acceptable, anti-abortion organisations are resorting to gaslighting women and patients.

At the end of March, UK anti-abortion organisation Society for the Protection of Unborn Children stated on its website that Mr Yousaf’s election and buffer zone pledge would “remove a lifeline for many women”. In May 2022, the group used the same phrasing in written evidence submitted to the UK Government, objecting to the proposed introduction of buffer zones and legal punishments for anti-abortion protesters.

This rhetoric is straight out of the playbook of the American religious right, who peddle “abortion industry” conspiracies that medics have a financial incentive to perform as many abortions as possible. Obviously, in Scotland, our NHS staff are salaried and there is no financial incentive whatsoever to persuade people to have abortions.

Midwives are registered, regulated and trained to support patients to make the best decision for themselves, signpost to any support needed, and to check for abuse. Nobody should be taking medical advice from unqualified charlatans and vigilantes out on the pavement.

The mask slips further in YouTube footage of Edinburgh-based protest organiser, Mairi Lucas, giving a talk and showing the audience a placard design she likes, which reads: “Pray to end abortion”. She tells them that the sign “says a lot. It says that there’s something wrong with abortion and it needs to end, and that God’s got something to do with that”.

Lucas goes on to say that this sign is “in your face”, and that it “tends to trigger” people. This is the behaviour of someone who wants to shame, not help women.

The placard Lucas refers to is a 40 Days For Life sign. This American organisation is based in the very socially conservative state of Texas. Its website says the group’s mission is to “end the injustice of abortion”. Anyone involved claiming that their motivation is to “help women” is blatantly being disingenuous.

Patients are painfully aware that these protesters are not “praying” for them, but preying on them, and that the point is to cause distress.

Unless buffer zone legislation passes over the next few months, healthcare settings in Scotland – including in Aberdeen and Edinburgh – are due to be picketed again during September when this Bible Belt-based group runs its “fall campaign”.

Gemma Clark is a teacher, abortion rights campaigner and local radio presenter

