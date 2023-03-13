New kids’ mental health charity is on the way to the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

New kids’ mental health charity is on the way to the Highlands

By Sarah Bruce
March 13, 2023, 6:00 am
Sarah Field, smiling, wearing a blue waterproof jacket in a wooded area
Sarah Fielding has worked for three years to get charitable status for the Brent Centre in Scotland

A new mental health centre for young people in the Highlands is a step closer to reality.

The Brent Centre – until now a purely London-based charity – has achieved charitable status in Scotland.

The administrative move means it can now start work on bringing its service for teenagers and young people north.

The charity’s new project, Brent Centre Highlands, will be based in Inverness and work with young people across the north.

What does it mean?

With charitable status in Scotland, the new project – Brent Centre Highlands – can now start actively fundraising.

The charity’s registration is the culmination of three years’ work by Sarah Fielding.

Sarah is a specialist mental health worker for the Brent Centre based in Inverness.

Over the past few years, she has pushed for a new service for young people.

“I’m delighted to have secured this registration, and to begin working with young people in Scotland,” said Sarah.

“In my nearly fifteen years at the Brent Centre, I’ve realised the vital importance of mental health services specifically geared towards adolescents, and can’t wait to start offering local mental health support here”.

Sarah is also a Trustee at Highlands mental health charity, Mikeysline. She works with them to better understand the needs of local young people, alongside other charities..

What happens now?

Brent Centre Highlands is building a free service that offers psychotherapy and practical support to young people aged 14-21.

The plan is to create a centre in Inverness, and develop other services across the Highlands tailored to local needs.

The charity will soon begin recruiting specialist psychotherapists and mental health workers to develop the services.

A four-storey sandstone building
The charity’s main site in London. Image: The Brent Centre

For fundraising, alongside grants applications, Brent Centre Highlands will be launching a crowdfunder.

The charity also has two local supporters running the London Marathon – but more on that later.

“This expansion north is a huge development in the history of the Brent Centre,” said Maxim de Sauma, Brent’s chief executive officer and clinical director.

“I’m very excited for us to start offering long-term services in a new region to young people that desperately need our support”.

What does the Brent Centre do?

The Brent Centre for Young People is one of the UK’s first mental health services specifically for young people.

It targets people between 11 and 25, depending on the project and tries to reach those who otherwise may not receive help.

Brent provides a vital space for young people to reflect on and explore their worries in a safe environment.

The Brent Centre's circular and predominantly blue logo
Image: Brent Centre

The centre works with young people struggling with suicidality, depression, anxiety, self-harm and other mental health challenges.

They also work with schools.

You can follow the project on Twitter, or contact Sarah at Highlands@brentcentre.org.uk

Editor's Picks

Most Commented