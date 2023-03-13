New kids’ mental health charity is on the way to the Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new mental health centre for young people in the Highlands is a step closer to reality.

The Brent Centre – until now a purely London-based charity – has achieved charitable status in Scotland.

The administrative move means it can now start work on bringing its service for teenagers and young people north.

The charity’s new project, Brent Centre Highlands, will be based in Inverness and work with young people across the north.

What does it mean?

With charitable status in Scotland, the new project – Brent Centre Highlands – can now start actively fundraising.

The charity’s registration is the culmination of three years’ work by Sarah Fielding.

Sarah is a specialist mental health worker for the Brent Centre based in Inverness.

Over the past few years, she has pushed for a new service for young people.

“I’m delighted to have secured this registration, and to begin working with young people in Scotland,” said Sarah.

“In my nearly fifteen years at the Brent Centre, I’ve realised the vital importance of mental health services specifically geared towards adolescents, and can’t wait to start offering local mental health support here”.

Sarah is also a Trustee at Highlands mental health charity, Mikeysline. She works with them to better understand the needs of local young people, alongside other charities..

What happens now?

Brent Centre Highlands is building a free service that offers psychotherapy and practical support to young people aged 14-21.

The plan is to create a centre in Inverness, and develop other services across the Highlands tailored to local needs.

The charity will soon begin recruiting specialist psychotherapists and mental health workers to develop the services.

For fundraising, alongside grants applications, Brent Centre Highlands will be launching a crowdfunder.

The charity also has two local supporters running the London Marathon – but more on that later.

“This expansion north is a huge development in the history of the Brent Centre,” said Maxim de Sauma, Brent’s chief executive officer and clinical director.

“I’m very excited for us to start offering long-term services in a new region to young people that desperately need our support”.

What does the Brent Centre do?

The Brent Centre for Young People is one of the UK’s first mental health services specifically for young people.

It targets people between 11 and 25, depending on the project and tries to reach those who otherwise may not receive help.

Brent provides a vital space for young people to reflect on and explore their worries in a safe environment.

The centre works with young people struggling with suicidality, depression, anxiety, self-harm and other mental health challenges.

They also work with schools.

You can follow the project on Twitter, or contact Sarah at Highlands@brentcentre.org.uk