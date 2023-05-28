Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Karen Gray: Filling empty stomachs is an easy way to make the world a better place

It is true to say that hunger is not just a result of poverty, but the cause of it, too.

Food ensures that children like Sunday can concentrate in class (Image: Chris Watt Photography/Mary's Meals)
By Karen Gray

Cracks zigzag across the parched ground in Turkana, northern Kenya. They are the consequence of the country’s worst drought in 40 years.

The livestock that communities rely on for food and work is dying, families are hungry, and water can barely be found.

I witnessed a great deal of suffering on a recent visit to this area. And, yet, I was heartened to also see the hope which is alive in the communities I met – hope in the shape of a nutritious bowl of beans and maize, served to hungry children in schools.

I saw this hope in the volunteers who rise at the crack of dawn to cook Mary’s Meals for their children; in the dedicated teachers who educate with enthusiasm, despite having few resources; and in the parents who long for their children to build a better life through learning.

I saw it in the faces of the little children as they queued for their serving of food.

Every school day, we reach more than 2.4 million hungry children in 18 of the world’s poorest countries. World Hunger Day (May 28) is a good opportunity to pause for a moment and think about the role we can play in helping these children.

You might be surprised to know that a donation of just £19.15 will feed a child with Mary’s Meals every day for a school year. That’s right: less than £20 will transform a child’s life.

It is true to say that hunger is not just a result of poverty, but the cause of it, too. Around the world, 67 million primary school-age children are out of school. Instead of sitting in a classroom, they are working in fields, begging on street corners, and scavenging amongst rubbish to survive. Millions more attending school are so hungry that they are not able to concentrate and learn.

Yet, we know that this cycle of poverty can be broken. The promise of a good meal attracts these children into the classroom, giving them the chance to gain an education and look to a brighter future.

Food can help families towards a more secure future

On my trip to Turkana, I met a little girl named Sunday. Her family has experienced many hardships, brought about by four seasons of drought.

Sunday told me: “When I was younger, I helped look after our goats. But the drought meant the goats weren’t giving birth and the milk stopped coming. Then they died. Others were stolen. Soon, all we had left were a few cows, so last year we settled here and I started school.”

Sunday often arrives at school with an empty stomach. She expects little to eat when she returns home later that day, so her serving of Mary’s Meals is gratefully received.

“At home, we eat only sorghum (cereal),” she says. “That is why the food here is so important – it fills us up.”

Not only does the food ensure that Sunday can concentrate in class, but it is helping her family to look to a much more secure future. At Mary’s Meals, we strongly believe that children like Sunday can grow up to become the adults who can lift their communities out of poverty.

Today, we face some of our greatest challenges yet in a world devastated by conflict, climate change, food insecurity and the cost-of-living crisis. It is easy to feel hopeless, but every single thing that people do for our mission makes an enormous difference to the children who eat Mary’s Meals.

For more than 20 years, we’ve only been able to keep reaching hungry children, like Sunday, because of the kindness of those who believe in our mission.

Karen Gray is UK director of communications at Mary’s Meals

