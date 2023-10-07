Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nick Sharpe: Fighting climate crisis means accepting the way we power Scotland has to change

With electricity demand set to double in the next 25 years, our existing power network needs to be upgraded.

Onshore wind farms will play a big part in Scotland's energy transition (Image: David Falconer/Shutterstock)
By Nick Sharpe

Following a recent print letter published in The Press and Journal (headlined “More Big Energy industrialisation of Scotland would be met by a public ‘no'”), I would like to set out some simple, undeniable truths on the development of onshore wind power in Scotland.

First, climate change is already affecting Scotland, with hotter summers, flooding, and the migration and permanent loss of wildlife. Climate change is the greatest threat to the landscapes we all love, and the best way to tackle it is to reduce the carbon emissions created by producing electricity.

Second, wind power is the cheapest way of doing that on the scale we need. In the recent energy crisis, wind cut the cost of electricity while imported gas pushed it up. More renewables means cheaper power for everyone, and particularly the 35% of Scottish households in fuel poverty. In fact, wind power pays money back to the Treasury over the lifetime of the contracts through which operators sell their power – the very opposite of a subsidy.

Third, onshore wind power is popular in rural areas. People living there have been repeatedly asked about their attitudes to onshore wind, and the response is loud and clear. Polling conducted not just by industry but by independent researchers and academics consistently shows that around two-thirds of rural communities support the development of onshore wind.

Current electricity network was designed for fossil fuels almost a century ago

The Scottish Government has some of the most ambitious net-zero targets in the world, and is aiming for Scotland to be 75% of the way towards net zero emissions by 2030.

The targets which are in place to reduce Scotland’s carbon emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change have cross-party support and have been agreed by elected officials in the Scottish parliament. In order to achieve them, we will need at least 20GW of onshore wind and 11GW of offshore wind capacity in place by the start of the next decade.

Scotland is in a great position to help the UK tackle climate change, and in the last fortnight the renewable energy industry and the Scottish Government signed an onshore wind sector deal – a landmark agreement that will speed up our ambitions for onshore wind.

In the near future, we will rely on electricity more than ever to power our homes (Image: Thomas Holt/Shutterstock)

Not only will it help Scotland hit its net-zero targets, but the agreement also ensures that the country’s natural heritage will be protected as we deliver onshore wind farms quickly, sustainably, and to the benefit of local communities.

Finally, a net-zero carbon future which delivers cheap and reliable clean power, jobs, investment, and a future for the next generation will look different.

The current electricity network was designed for fossil fuels almost a century ago, so as well as low-carbon generation, we need more pylons, power lines and substations to transport the clean power generated from renewables like wind and solar and cut energy bills for everyone in society.

With electricity demand set to double in the next 25 years, everyone in Great Britain needs these upgrades if we’re to sustain our lifestyles and grow our economy.

Young Scots see the need to act on climate change

We know that many groups and individuals who object to the construction of new projects such as onshore wind farms and pylons do so because they do not like the way they look, and often claim to represent the views of entire communities. The polling tells a different story.

Scots (and young Scots in particular) see the need to act on the climate crisis and understand that changes need to be made if we’re to do so – as well as deliver jobs and economic opportunities which otherwise may not have existed.

Saying no to the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity offered by the expansion of renewable energy and the electricity grid which supports it holds back economic growth

That includes skills and training which can secure the future of local businesses and provide sustainable jobs to keep young people in rural areas.

Saying no to the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity offered by the expansion of renewable energy and the electricity grid which supports it holds back economic growth in the north of Scotland, slows our chance of tackling climate change for future generations, and will mean burning more expensive gas which raises energy bills for everyone.

Nick Sharpe is director of communications at Scottish Renewables

