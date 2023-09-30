Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion P&J Views

The Voice of the North: Energy transition is in motion but will take time

Though we remain reliant on fossil fuels, all around there are signs that the green energy transition is approaching, write The P&J's editorial team.

The energy sector will continue to evolve over the coming years and decades (Image: Aon Khanisorn/Shutterstock)
The energy sector will continue to evolve over the coming years and decades (Image: Aon Khanisorn/Shutterstock)
By The Press & Journal

Approval of the Rosebank oil and gas field west of Shetland earlier this week has angered climate activists and exacerbated fears some have that the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy will never happen.

It’s true that certain grand plans and pledges from politicians have not yet come to anything and, following Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s environment policy U-turn last week, a certain level of eco-anxiety is understandable. But, all around us, there is ample evidence of dedicated people within the energy sector working diligently towards that transition, and putting all of their efforts into helping Scotland and the wider UK go green.

Though some critics argue more oil and gas is unnecessary, the reality is that we are currently heavily reliant on fossil fuels to heat our homes and provide many jobs.

That should not and, we are assured by leaders, will not be the case forever; the transition to renewables has begun and it must continue at pace for the sake of the planet and its future population. It is heartening to see signs that the vast majority, from members of the public to members of the board in the energy industry, seem to agree on that.

But boilers cannot be changed in huge numbers of households across the country with the flick of a switch, nor can new roles in emerging energy areas be created overnight.

The transition to renewables as our main source of fuel is a process that will take research, preparation and, crucially, time. Offshore chiefs say Rosebank is key to giving the industry that time to pivot while also ensuring energy and job security. Ceasing domestic oil and gas production only to buy it elsewhere in order to meet current demand makes little sense.

Energy transition must be carried out responsibly

Rest assured, at The Press and Journal we are keeping a close eye on all climate promises made by PR spokespeople and politicians, and we will not hesitate to hold them to account, just as we have on issues such as Scotland’s ferry fiasco and the A9 and A96 dualling disaster.

The consensus is that a moment will come when oil and gas are no longer the main players keeping Scotland running

The energy transition must be carried out responsibly, delivering a sustainable path forward for many future generations while causing as little damage to the country’s economy as possible. If the process is bodged, the price Scotland, and the north and north-east in particular, may have to pay will be costly.

Thankfully, the brightest minds with the skills required to make this significant change a true success live among us and are already working on it. The consensus is that a moment will come when oil and gas are no longer the main players keeping Scotland running. On that day, the country will celebrate the beginning of a new era; until that day comes, we must be patient.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week

