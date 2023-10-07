Buckie Thistle’s Joe McCabe relishing Brechin City rematch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle’s Joe McCabe relishing Brechin City rematch

Last season's top two clash at Victoria Park in the Breedon Highland League this afternoon.

By Callum Law
Joe McCabe, right, is hoping Buckie Thistle can get the better of Brechin City. Picture by Jason Hedges
Joe McCabe, right, is hoping Buckie Thistle can get the better of Brechin City. Picture by Jason Hedges

Joe McCabe admits Buckie Thistle won’t be short of motivation when Brechin City visit Victoria Park this afternoon.

It’s the first meeting of the clubs since the final day of last term when the Hedgemen defeated the Jags 2-0 to claim the Breedon Highland League title in a winner-takes-all showdown.

Buckie are top of the table with 22 points, ahead of third-placed Brechin on goal difference and defender McCabe would like to stay there.

The 26-year-old said: “I think anyone that’s been in a position like that (the last day of last season) would say it’s obvious motivation.

“It was a unique experience and in terms of being involved in a game like that it was good.

“Obviously we didn’t get the result we wanted, but even looking back I don’t think we did much wrong.

“Brechin were deserved winners of the league last season.

“We’ve been there or thereabouts looking to get over the line and I think it’s a great opportunity to get three points and try to kick on because we want to win silverware this season.

“All these head to heads between the teams at the top end of the league are really worth six points.

“There’s still a long way to go this season, but getting points on the board from games like these early in the season does make a difference.”

Hedgemen look to meet standards

Meanwhile, Brechin boss Andy Kirk is keen for his charges to show why they are the champions by reaching the high standards they’ve set in the past.

He added: “The players have set standards and it’s up to them to meet them and try to show why they are where they are and push those boundaries.

“We always want to see if we can get more from certain individuals and the team as a collective.

“It’s a massive game and it’s about the players, when they step across the line they’ve got to carry out the instructions and do the best they can.

“You can’t really afford to drop too many points in this league as we’ve seen over the last few seasons.”

Brechin manager Andy Kirk has been preparing his side for facing Buckie Thistle

Brechin talisman Grady McGrath came off the bench to net a brace in their midweek victory against Inverurie Locos.

The goals were the striker’s 50th and 51st for the Hedgemen since joining in the summer of 2022.

Kirk said: “Grady just keeps scoring, you sort of run out of things to say. His numbers are crazy and they’re a huge credit to him.”

Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview – Will Brora Rangers or Keith come through Saturday’s rearranged League Cup semi-final?

More from Highland League

Joe McCabe, right, is hoping Buckie Thistle can get the better of Brechin City. Picture by Jason Hedges
Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview - Will it be third time lucky for…
Joe McCabe, right, is hoping Buckie Thistle can get the better of Brechin City. Picture by Jason Hedges
Aberdeen coach Scott Anderson hopes Aberdeenshire Shield success can be valuable lesson for his…
Inverurie Locos' manager Jamie Watt
Jamie Watt hopes Inverurie Locos can keep building momentum after Aberdeenshire Shield win
Joe McCabe, right, is hoping Buckie Thistle can get the better of Brechin City. Picture by Jason Hedges
Banks o' Dee defeat Hermes 4-3 to book Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final spot
Joe McCabe, right, is hoping Buckie Thistle can get the better of Brechin City. Picture by Jason Hedges
Honours even as Forres Mechanics come back to draw with Clachnacuddin in Highland League
Joe McCabe, right, is hoping Buckie Thistle can get the better of Brechin City. Picture by Jason Hedges
Aberdeen edge past holders Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire Shield
Joe McCabe, right, is hoping Buckie Thistle can get the better of Brechin City. Picture by Jason Hedges
Rothes move into top-half with victory over Strathspey Thistle
Joe McCabe, right, is hoping Buckie Thistle can get the better of Brechin City. Picture by Jason Hedges
Inverurie Locos beat Dyce in Aberdeenshire Shield first round
Joe McCabe, right, is hoping Buckie Thistle can get the better of Brechin City. Picture by Jason Hedges
EXCLUSIVE: Dean Donaldson set to leave Turriff United for Inverurie Locos manager's role
Joe McCabe, right, is hoping Buckie Thistle can get the better of Brechin City. Picture by Jason Hedges
Ross Jack looks for ruthless streak from Rothes in Strathspey clash