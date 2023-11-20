Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Gemma Clark: I took action to fight for abortion healthcare rights in Scotland – and saw results

Petitioning the Scottish parliament to change Scotland's approach to abortion resulted in success, disappointment and valuable insight.

Women protest in the US after Roe v Wade was overturned in May 2022. Image: Allison Bailey/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Women protest in the US after Roe v Wade was overturned in May 2022. Image: Allison Bailey/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
By Gemma Clark

In June 2022, like many feminists, I was horrified by the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade – a ruling that had established abortion as a right in America.

This led me to reflect on the situation in Scotland, where the presence of anti-abortion protesters, adopting increasingly Americanised tactics, had begun to unsettle me. These tactics included the use of voice amplification systems and filming people entering clinics.

Concerned by this climate, I delved into Scotland’s legal situation and discovered that we are governed by the Abortion Act 1967, which makes abortion mostly accessible, but only legal under specific circumstances and subject to the agreement of two doctors.

Believing that we deserve far better than gatekeeping and nearly 50-year-old laws, I decided to petition the Scottish parliament, and gained valuable insights through this process.

Initially, I used the change.org online petition platform, but I soon realised that the Scottish parliament primarily engages with petitions submitted through its own system. The petition committee either accepts or rejects petition requests and, fortunately, mine were accepted.

I was lucky to be offered support from someone experienced in successfully petitioning parliament, and learned the importance of being specific in petition requests. Thus, I petitioned parliament to “amend the law to fully decriminalise abortion services in Scotland and make provisions to ensure abortion services are available up to the 24th week of pregnancy across all parts of Scotland”.

Pro-choice protestors at Aberdeen's Castlegate amid calls for abortion buffer zone in the city. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media, July 2022.
Pro-choice protestors at Aberdeen’s Castlegate during summer 2022, amid calls for abortion buffer zones in the city. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

In my petition, I decided to also address the issue of accessibility, after learning about individuals in Scotland having to travel to England for care.

I believe this issue often receives less attention due to people being squeamish and not understanding the reasons for later abortions. However, it is crucial to recognise that these are often the most heart-wrenching decisions for patients, many of whom are young women and girls, and/or survivors of abuse who were too young to understand what was happening to them.

Delay and loss of momentum were disappointing

While I submitted the petition in June, it was not published on the Scottish parliament’s website until nearly the end of September, possibly due to the summer recess. This delay was disappointing, as I felt a loss of momentum during a time when activists were particularly energised after the American Supreme Court ruling. Months later, it was harder to collect signatures, as abortion rights began to fall from the daily news cycle.

Despite this, there was a shocking Herald investigation into an anti-abortion organisation which was making visits to Scottish schools.

Outraged by this, I initiated another petition, asking the Scottish Government to update sexual health resources on abortion

A further follow-up investigation found that pupils who received a visit from this organisation were offered no pro-choice alternative views.

Humanists UK had previously released evidence that the organisation in question had told young people that abortion causes breast cancer and infertility. Outraged by this, I initiated another petition, asking the Scottish Government to update sexual health resources on abortion to include information debunking myths and disinformation.

Petitioning system isn’t perfect, but it is worth engaging with

After what felt like a prolonged period of collecting signatures, the petition committee considered my petitions on November 8 this year.

Through this process, I learned that the number of signatures, while not as crucial as one might think (for example, a petition with only nine signatures was considered on the same day as mine), can attract media attention.

Additionally, submissions to the committee are valuable, and reaching out for support can yield surprising allies. The Humanist Society Scotland and the British Pregnancy Advisory Service supported my petitions. However, several Christian groups, including the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Scotland and the Free Church of Scotland decided to make submissions, urging the government to reject my petitions.

On the day of the committee meeting, my petition to better educational resources was closed without mention of improving provision in Scotland. However, the committee received a late submission… from the Scottish Government itself, stating its commitment to reviewing abortion laws and ensuring that abortion services are treated primarily as a healthcare matter, not a criminal one.

Looking back to June 2022, I would have been delighted with this result on decriminalisation. Is the petitioning system in Scotland perfect? No. Do I think it is worth engaging with? Absolutely.

Gemma Clark is a teacher, campaigner and local radio presenter

Conversation