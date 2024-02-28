Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sarah Boyle: Struggling with self-confidence? This is your sign to join a choir

Singing in a group is good for self-esteem, socialising, body and soul.

Harbour Voices performed at the reopening of the Maritime Museum. Image: Open Road/Harbour Voices
By Sarah Boyle

“I really needed that today, thank you.”

I have been the choir leader for Aberdeen’s Harbour Voices Choir for over a year now, and it still makes me emotional every time I hear a participant say I’ve made a difference in their life – even if that simply means cheering them up and distracting them from their personal life for an hour.

Open to all, this community choir is aimed primarily at harbourside residents in the two close-knit communities of Fittie and Torry. My personal highlights have been performing at the reopening of the Maritime Museum, writing my own arrangements, and running my university project in conjunction with Harbour Voices and The Noise, Big Noise Torry’s adult community orchestra. Focusing on connection through storytelling, music and art, the participants wrote two original songs and painted two acrylic canvases.

Last year, I graduated from the University of Aberdeen with first-class honours: the last person in Scotland to graduate with an undergraduate community music degree. I am privileged to have received such an incredible education from Chris Gray and others, but what I am most grateful for is my journey of personal growth and confidence throughout university.

As a child, I was very shy. At a parent’s evening, one of my teachers laughed at me after I suggested I start singing lessons. “Sarah would never be able to stand up and sing in front of people.”

So, I played the cello and guitar instead, and would sing quietly in choirs. Fast-forward a few years, and I’ve performed solos at international and Scottish competitions with my former a cappella group, and have become a choir leader.

Everyone can sing – and everyone is welcome

“I can’t sing”, “I was forced to mime in choir”, and “I’m too shy” are phrases I hear all too often. I truly believe that everyone, even my out-of-tune dad, can sing. As a community music facilitator, I want to inspire and empower others to flourish in a musical setting. At university, I learned that “music making is a fundamental aspect of the human experience and is therefore an intrinsic and foundational part of human culture and society”. Everyone is, and always will be, welcome in Harbour Voices.

Our choir is free to attend. It is a safe space, open to all genders and ages, and is full of eager and friendly faces. We sing a whole range of different songs, from sea shanties to pop. All music is taught by ear, but we do sometimes provide free sheet music for those who can read it.

The choir gets together for social events as well as rehearsals

After we have done our warm-ups and have sung through our repertoire for the evening, we have plenty of time to chat and get to know each other, with free refreshments provided. If you’re lucky, one of our members will bring along some doughnuts. We also have social events outside of choir, too – tipsy limbo in Fittie on a night out being one of my favourite memories.

One choir member told me: “I love it! It is so welcoming, inclusive, fun, special and necessary on so many levels; it brings people together in a way that taps into that integral part of us all that needs to feel a sense of connection, community and belonging.”

Singing makes us happier and healthier

A key aspect of communal music-making is its positive impact on the health and social well-being of the participants. Singing is wonderful for our body and our mind. We start each session with a physical, respiratory and vocal warm-up, improving our posture, breathing and circulation.

When we sing, endorphins and dopamine, sometimes known as “happy hormones”, are released into the brain. Some members especially love the warm-ups, as they really help to get those present in the right frame of mind for singing after a long day at work.

If you’ve ever considered joining a choir, this is your sign to do it

According to experts Alexandra Lamont and Michael Murray, participating in music can help with “alleviating depression and anxiety by raising spirits; providing regular commitments to attend events which combat inactivity; and providing social support which reduces feelings of isolation and loneliness”. Our choir members can attest to this. “I always leave the session feeling uplifted and much better than I did when I came in,” one said.

As a community music facilitator, I believe in music’s “transformative power”, and I hope to continue to make a difference in Aberdeen.

If you’ve ever considered joining a choir, this is your sign to do it.

Sarah Boyle is choir leader for Aberdeen’s Harbour Voices community choir

