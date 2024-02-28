Work poised to start on Macduff Aldi as bosses get permission for big booze aisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Work poised to start on Macduff Aldi as bosses get permission for big booze aisle

The budget retailer had asked for a larger alcohol display area than would be allowed under Aberdeenshire licensing policy.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Work will get underway on the new Aldi Macduff store after much debate over its alcohol aisle. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Work will get underway on the new Aldi Macduff store after much debate over its alcohol aisle. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Construction work is poised to launch on the long-awaited £3.3 million Aldi in Macduff – after a battle over the size of its booze aisle.

While plans for the store were rubber-stamped (for the second time) in November, there remained one final hurdle for bosses to cross.

The budget retailer had envisioned a drinks aisle taking up 40.2sqm of its shop floor.

This caused some concern in the Aberdeenshire Council HQ…

Local licensing rules state that alcohol aisles should not exceed 34.3sqm.

And the issue was compounded as worried officials listed the alcohol problems in Macduff when the matter went before the licensing board today.

Aldi aiming to open new store by Christmas

Solicitor Caroline Loudon pleaded with the board to approve the licence – which she said would allow work to begin on the much-needed supermarket.

The lawyer was keen to point out that “caffeinated wine” commonly associated with unruly antics, such as Buckfast, would not be on offer.

She added: “Aldi would like to open the store by Christmas of this year and there is a real time pressure to achieve that.

“We can’t start on site without planning and licensing being in place.

“I can’t afford to have a refusal and seek an appeal, as it just delays matters further.”

The site of Aldi’s new store in Macduff. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She argued that alcohol is “fundamental” to the supermarket’s offering and allows the business to be “commercially viable”.

The solicitor added: “Customers will go elsewhere if they can’t complete a full basket shop within a store, and that may or may not include alcohol so it is important.”

Fears more drink could bring harm to Macduff

Board members were told that Macduff has a higher-than-average level of “alcohol-related harm”.

They heard grave figures about the number of alcohol-related hospital admissions in the town.

However, Ms Loudon argued that the Aldi store and its staff would be able to combat any risks.

Aberdeenshire Council was worried the extra alcohol space could hurt Macduff. Image: DC Thomson

She explained that the tills would have prompts when processing alcohol products and CCTV will be in operation.

Meanwhile, Aldi’s alcohol pricing will be “responsible” and staff will be trained not to sell booze to anyone who may be intoxicated or underage.

What did the board have to say?

Councillor Richard Menard pushed for the licence to be approved and the town to get its first supermarket, after the meeting heard about Macduff residents venturing as far as Elgin or Aberdeen to get their groceries.

He stated: “The applicant has shown that they are a responsible business.

“Not only are they supplying Macduff, they will be supplying the greater area including Banff, King Edward and even as far down as Turriff.”

More than 100 Macduff residents attended a public event to view the plans last year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

However, councillor Iain Taylor believed the national retailer needed to stick to council policy, saying: “The level of alcohol harm takes the upper hand.”

He suggested Aldi apply for seasonal licences if it needed extra alcohol display space over Christmas, New Year and Easter.

But following a vote, the budget retailer’s proposal was granted by seven to two.

Does licence approval mark the end of Macduff Aldi saga?

Plans for the new Aldi store on Duff Street were initially approved back in 2022.

However bosses were forced to scrap them after rivals Tesco launched legal action.

Press and Journal coverage of the legal battle between Aldi and Tesco. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

The plans were later withdrawn but resubmitted months later as part of a larger masterplan for the area.

Aldi’s new shop will bring 35 full and part-time jobs to Macduff.

The new Aberdeenshire location will be Aldi’s 107th store in Scotland.

Conversation