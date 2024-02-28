Work poised to start on Macduff Aldi as bosses get permission for big booze aisle

Construction work is poised to launch on the long-awaited £3.3 million Aldi in Macduff – after a battle over the size of its booze aisle.

While plans for the store were rubber-stamped (for the second time) in November, there remained one final hurdle for bosses to cross.

The budget retailer had envisioned a drinks aisle taking up 40.2sqm of its shop floor.

This caused some concern in the Aberdeenshire Council HQ…

Local licensing rules state that alcohol aisles should not exceed 34.3sqm.

And the issue was compounded as worried officials listed the alcohol problems in Macduff when the matter went before the licensing board today.

Aldi aiming to open new store by Christmas

Solicitor Caroline Loudon pleaded with the board to approve the licence – which she said would allow work to begin on the much-needed supermarket.

The lawyer was keen to point out that “caffeinated wine” commonly associated with unruly antics, such as Buckfast, would not be on offer.

She added: “Aldi would like to open the store by Christmas of this year and there is a real time pressure to achieve that.

“We can’t start on site without planning and licensing being in place.

“I can’t afford to have a refusal and seek an appeal, as it just delays matters further.”

She argued that alcohol is “fundamental” to the supermarket’s offering and allows the business to be “commercially viable”.

The solicitor added: “Customers will go elsewhere if they can’t complete a full basket shop within a store, and that may or may not include alcohol so it is important.”

Fears more drink could bring harm to Macduff

Board members were told that Macduff has a higher-than-average level of “alcohol-related harm”.

They heard grave figures about the number of alcohol-related hospital admissions in the town.

However, Ms Loudon argued that the Aldi store and its staff would be able to combat any risks.

She explained that the tills would have prompts when processing alcohol products and CCTV will be in operation.

Meanwhile, Aldi’s alcohol pricing will be “responsible” and staff will be trained not to sell booze to anyone who may be intoxicated or underage.

What did the board have to say?

Councillor Richard Menard pushed for the licence to be approved and the town to get its first supermarket, after the meeting heard about Macduff residents venturing as far as Elgin or Aberdeen to get their groceries.

He stated: “The applicant has shown that they are a responsible business.

“Not only are they supplying Macduff, they will be supplying the greater area including Banff, King Edward and even as far down as Turriff.”

However, councillor Iain Taylor believed the national retailer needed to stick to council policy, saying: “The level of alcohol harm takes the upper hand.”

He suggested Aldi apply for seasonal licences if it needed extra alcohol display space over Christmas, New Year and Easter.

But following a vote, the budget retailer’s proposal was granted by seven to two.

Does licence approval mark the end of Macduff Aldi saga?

Plans for the new Aldi store on Duff Street were initially approved back in 2022.

However bosses were forced to scrap them after rivals Tesco launched legal action.

The plans were later withdrawn but resubmitted months later as part of a larger masterplan for the area.

Aldi’s new shop will bring 35 full and part-time jobs to Macduff.

The new Aberdeenshire location will be Aldi’s 107th store in Scotland.