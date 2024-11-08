David Mackay: What I’m most excited about in Elgin’s ambitious £38 million funding bonanza

In eight years as a journalist working in Elgin I’ve mainly reported on spending cuts and budgets going down – it’s time to finally change that record.

We’re used to Moray Council telling us there is no money to do anything, and they can only protect the services that are most vital.

I don’t deny it’s necessary, the finances at the local authority and others like it make for very grim reading for a whole host of reasons.

What it means though is that any thoughts about tackling the long-term problems in the town centre or unlocking the potential of what we already have are usually pipe dreams.

Until now.

At the moment Moray Council has a £38 million bounty to spend specifically on projects to improve Elgin.

They almost lost it after it was placed under review by the new Labour UK Government for several months, until they finally approved it again.

After almost missing out on it entirely, it’s an opportunity that really cannot be allowed to pass by.

What I’m most excited about Elgin’s £38 million futuree

There’s already so much to love about living in Elgin, it’s why I’ve decided to raise a family here.

It has all the benefits of living in a reasonably large community but still with the attractions of rural life on your doorstep.

What excites me most about this £38 million is really opening up all the available space in Elgin town centre to push our community to the maximum.

I’m not necessarily talking about the ground floor units. Elgin actually compares not too badly to the rest of the country with vacancy rates.

It’s the upper floors that I’m really excited about the potential of.

Look up next time you’re on Elgin High Street

Growing up, my family had a jewellery shop in Montrose. From the street it looked like just a jewellery shop.

For those in the know though, we had a huge workshop on the first floor that all kinds of crafting groups used during the week.

And then another full floor above that they we never got round to using properly.

I used to love hanging out the bay window on Murray Street as kid. It gives you a different perspective.

Look up at the buildings on Elgin High Street the next time you’re walking along them.

No, not at the various trees growing out of them, although they’re a problem too.

Look at the windows. Yes, some are clearly offices, but so many appear vacant, neglected and appear to have been so for some time.

Getting more people living and working in the town centre will have endless benefits in making Elgin more attractive for local businesses, potentially national chains and, ultimately, shoppers.

Coupled with that are the plans to give Cooper Park the upgrade it so evidently deserves and investment in sports facilities.

There is so much to be excited about what’s coming in Elgin over the next 10 years.

What can’t be allowed to happen to Elgin’s £38 million

The one thing that can’t be allowed to happen to Elgin’s £38 million pot is for it to be frittered away on vanity or watered-down projects.

It’s already worrying that the Moray Aerospace, Advanced Technology and Innovation Campus that was being led by UHI Moray appears to now be in disarray.

When it was announced as part of the Growth Deal, it was said it would house an operational Boeing 737 and be based close to RAF Lossiemouth to benefit from links to the base.

This was a project that would be unique in the UK, a real attraction to entice a skilled workforce to move here and importantly retain our eager and talented youth.

In the intervening years UHI Moray passed responsibility for leading the project to the central UHI office in Inverness, before pulling its £3 million funding entirely.

Meanwhile, the location of the campus has become uncertain with the RAF Lossiemouth location seemingly abandoned and even the St Giles Centre explored as an option.

Suddenly this does not sound like the big attraction we hope will lead to repeated cohorts of students coming to Moray from across the UK.

Obviously unforeseen circumstances happen, and I don’t know what has caused this project to become derailed.

But what I do know is that we all have to aim high for getting the most out this £38 million treasure chest, do our best to deliver it and then make the most of it when the results are delivered.

David Mackay lives in Elgin and is a journalist with the Press and Journal.

