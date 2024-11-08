David Mackay: What I’m most excited about in Elgin’s ambitious £38 million funding bonanza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Mackay: What I’m most excited about in Elgin’s ambitious £38 million funding bonanza

(And what shouldn't be allowed to happen after Elgin gets a second chance at funding jackpot.)

Collage featuring David Mackay and drone image of Elgin High Street.
Elgin town centre and David Mackay. Elgin.
David Mackay By David Mackay

In eight years as a journalist working in Elgin I’ve mainly reported on spending cuts and budgets going down – it’s time to finally change that record.

We’re used to Moray Council telling us there is no money to do anything, and they can only protect the services that are most vital.

I don’t deny it’s necessary, the finances at the local authority and others like it make for very grim reading for a whole host of reasons.

What it means though is that any thoughts about tackling the long-term problems in the town centre or unlocking the potential of what we already have are usually pipe dreams.

Until now.

Exterior of Junners building.
The Junners building is expected to be brought back into use with the funding. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

At the moment Moray Council has a £38 million bounty to spend specifically on projects to improve Elgin.

They almost lost it after it was placed under review by the new Labour UK Government for several months, until they finally approved it again.

After almost missing out on it entirely, it’s an opportunity that really cannot be allowed to pass by.

What I’m most excited about Elgin’s £38 million futuree

There’s already so much to love about living in Elgin, it’s why I’ve decided to raise a family here.

It has all the benefits of living in a reasonably large community but still with the attractions of rural life on your doorstep.

What excites me most about this £38 million is really opening up all the available space in Elgin town centre to push our community to the maximum.

Drone image of Elgin outskirts.
Elgin has the benefits of town life with easy access to the countryside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

I’m not necessarily talking about the ground floor units. Elgin actually compares not too badly to the rest of the country with vacancy rates.

It’s the upper floors that I’m really excited about the potential of.

Look up next time you’re on Elgin High Street

Growing up, my family had a jewellery shop in Montrose. From the street it looked like just a jewellery shop.

For those in the know though, we had a huge workshop on the first floor that all kinds of crafting groups used during the week.

And then another full floor above that they we never got round to using properly.

I used to love hanging out the bay window on Murray Street as kid. It gives you a different perspective.

Look up at the buildings on Elgin High Street the next time you’re walking along them.

Exterior of Starbucks and M&Co on Elgin High Street.
The floors above Starbucks and the former M&Co have been earmarked for development. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

No, not at the various trees growing out of them, although they’re a problem too.

Look at the windows. Yes, some are clearly offices, but so many appear vacant, neglected and appear to have been so for some time.

Getting more people living and working in the town centre will have endless benefits in making Elgin more attractive for local businesses, potentially national chains and, ultimately, shoppers.

Coupled with that are the plans to give Cooper Park the upgrade it so evidently deserves and investment in sports facilities.

There is so much to be excited about what’s coming in Elgin over the next 10 years.

What can’t be allowed to happen to Elgin’s £38 million

The one thing that can’t be allowed to happen to Elgin’s £38 million pot is for it to be frittered away on vanity or watered-down projects.

It’s already worrying that the Moray Aerospace, Advanced Technology and Innovation Campus that was being led by UHI Moray appears to now be in disarray.

When it was announced as part of the Growth Deal, it was said it would house an operational Boeing 737 and be based close to RAF Lossiemouth to benefit from links to the base.

This was a project that would be unique in the UK, a real attraction to entice a skilled workforce to move here and importantly retain our eager and talented youth.

In the intervening years UHI Moray passed responsibility for leading the project to the central UHI office in Inverness, before pulling its £3 million funding entirely.

Poseidon plane in front of hangar during flypast.
A site near RAF Lossiemouth was initially identified for the aerospace campus. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the location of the campus has become uncertain with the RAF Lossiemouth location seemingly abandoned and even the St Giles Centre explored as an option.

Suddenly this does not sound like the big attraction we hope will lead to repeated cohorts of students coming to Moray from across the UK.

Obviously unforeseen circumstances happen, and I don’t know what has caused this project to become derailed.

But what I do know is that we all have to aim high for getting the most out this £38 million treasure chest, do our best to deliver it and then make the most of it when the results are delivered.

David Mackay lives in Elgin and is a journalist with the Press and Journal. 

Conversation