David Mackay: ‘Wolf of Badenoch is Elgin’s most notorious villain, he shouldn’t be revered with a statue’

Nearly 10 years ago the people of Elgin were asked to choose new statues for the High Street, and somehow we ended up with one of a tyrant who pillaged communities and burned down arguably the town’s most beautiful building.

We also ended up with Dandy Lion, but I’ll come onto that.

I’m not disputing that the Wolf of Badenoch’s angry march on Elgin Cathedral that culminated in fire and flames was an important moment in our town’s story.

After all, the damage wrought during his anger can still be seen in the stonework today more than 600 years later.

But it hardly makes him the prime candidate to be immortalised with a town centre statue.

It’s an honour usually reserved for our most celebrated and revered citizens who have left their mark on our community.

Not a ruler whose anger lives on centuries after his death and is best remembered for pillaging churches and ordering his army to burn down Elgin Cathedral.

I mean, it’s not as if Guy Fawkes is remembered with a statue outside Westminster, even if we do remember his contribution to the UK’s story every year.

Do you think the Wolf of Badenoch should have a statue in Elgin? Let us know in the comments section below.

Like most statues, there are times the Wolf of Badenoch statue on the A96 at the west end of Elgin High Street gets the traffic cone treatment from someone.

I’ve also seen him wearing frilly aprons among a few other things.

I like to think this is Elgin getting at least some belated revenge against him. Let’s face it, it’s the least he deserves.

Did Dandy Lion save Wolf of Badenoch?

The Wolf of Badenoch statue was installed in Elgin as part of the same project that also funded the much-loved Drummer Boy statue and, yes, Dandy Lion.

They were chosen by public vote, so maybe I should accept the will of the people?

However, if people question Dandy Lion’s place on the High Street then I think I’m entitled to raise my own objections.

And maybe that’s what has saved the Wolf of Badenoch?

If it had been proposed to immortalise him on his own then maybe more would have raised eyebrows.

Perhaps some would have questioned whether one of Elgin’s most notorious characters is deserving of a statue.

Sure, some communities now have statues of revered citizens who accumulated their wealth through slavery and held questionable political views by today’s standards.

In that sense, would the Wolf of Badenoch be any different?

Either way, despite its criticism, Dandy Lion makes a contribution to our High Street that pays tribute to what has come before.

With a cashmere cardigan, a dandelion flower that Elgin workers wore while looking for work and a mermaid tail on what was the fish market, he at least celebrates our heritage.

When he was unveiled though, we all got so caught up with him being unconventional that we overlooked the, let’s face it, criminal down the road.

Personally, I think Dandy Lion ended up being the Wolf of Badenoch statue’s unlikely defender by hogging the controversy from the Elgin public.

Contenders to replace Wolf of Badenoch statue

Maybe it doesn’t matter. After all, I’m constantly surprised by the number of people who don’t know who is on top of the column on Ladyhill.

And I’m fairly confident that almost all of those who know it’s the 5th Duke of Gordon won’t know much about him.

However, if I’m going to suggest that the Wolf of Badenoch’s likeness should be pulled from the ground, it’s only fair that I nominate some contenders to replace him.

So, here’s a few of my suggestions.

Firstly, there’s Major General Andrew Anderson who rose from being the son of a homeless single mother who slept in the ruins of Elgin Cathedral to a wealthy soldier who left a vast fortune to the community.

I can’t think of a better example to show our young people that no matter what your start in life is, anything is possible.

His legacy lives on today at Anderon’s Care Home, which his bequest helped established.

Alternatively, there’s Dr Alexander Gray whose legacy established our valued hospital.

And if you’re not keen on either of them, how about Cooper the otter?

David Mackay lives in Elgin and is a journalist with the Press and Journal.

Read more from Elgin