Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Columnists

Erica Munro: ‘Editing’ my wardrobe has helped to declutter my mind

By Erica Munro
October 8, 2021, 6:00 am
Getting rid of beloved clothes that don't suit you is surprisingly freeing (Photo: New Africa/Shutterstock)

I’ve been learning how to be chic from a French lady on YouTube.

Marie-Anne Lecoeur is a study in charm and elegance and her short videos spill the haricots on how French women always seem to look so effortlessly wonderful.

She gives simple advice to women of a certain age (ahem, moi) about what should and shouldn’t be in our wardrobes if we want to dress well for our age and shape. Hint: it’s not logos, ripped jeans, busy prints, scuffed shoes, slavish trends, fast fashion or shapeless lines.

From what I’ve learned so far, it’s all about having a few quality basics which work well with each other and with the shape of your body or, as Marie-Anne calls it, your silhouette.

Obviously, her tips are not compulsory. You may, by all means, cry: “Mais, non, Marie -Anne! Je suis my own woman and I will dress how I please!” But, personally, I love getting help in the clothes department, so I have shrugged Frenchly and dived in.

How to edit your wardrobe and liberate yourself

First step was to declutter my wardrobe. Ugh. “Declutter”. One of those ditzy, infantilising words like “juggle” and “pamper” that seems only to apply to women. Let’s rephrase. First step was to carry out an extensive wardrobe edit.

I “edited” over half of my clothes and shoes. Two bin bags went to the clothing bank; the nicer, unspoiled things to a charity shop. I don’t have much wardrobe space but suddenly there is room in there for the survivors to breathe. It’s awesome.

From a distance my wardrobe looks like a high-end store where you shop according to colour, which sounds restrictive but, in fact, I’ve never felt more liberated

The different thing about this edit is that I didn’t just get rid of shabby old stuff – the knackered jeans, holy shirts, saggy underthings and moth-eaten jumpers. This time, I took the plunge and divested myself of things I wore a lot but which just weren’t very nice on.

My cowboy boots, for instance, re-heeled, re-zipped and lovingly polished as they were, were simply done. They’d had their last rodeo. A double-breasted reefer jacket, greedily wheeched off a Cos sale rail a couple of years ago, too big for me but too much of a bargain to ignore, gives me a silhouette like Spongebob. My big, silky tangerine T-shirt, worn on cheerful sunny days, brought all the wrong colour to my face. Think satsuma. Off they all went.

Donating clothes that no longer suit is good for the soul and the environment (Photo: Shutterstock/Andrii Zastrozhno)

My depleted wardrobe is now organised from left to right as follows: frocks, skirts (I only have two), trousers, shirts, tops, cardigans. Each category is further colour-coded from dark to light. From a distance it looks like a high-end store where you shop according to colour, as long as your colours are navy, black and white, which sounds restrictive but, in fact, I’ve never felt more liberated.

I feel a comfy sense of control over what’s in my closet and finding something to wear in the mornings is infinitely easier than before. I think Marie-Anne would approve.

The horrors of clothes shopping

There may well be future bright, daring, even outrageous purchases and there will definitely be future mistakes but these can wait. Apart from anything else, they will involve going clothes shopping and one of the underrated bonuses of lockdown, I believe, was that we weren’t allowed to do it for over a year.

Who are these people who spread fake news about how we women love it? It’s not like it’s fun or anything. The faff, oh the faff, of undressing in a microscopic fitting room, stuffing perspiring body parts into some garment that promised, on the rail, to put some va-va-voom into our autumn style and then discovering, once it’s on, that it lied.

Who invented the myth that women love shopping? (Photo: Shutterstock/Halay Alex)

Then there are the mirrors. Perhaps shops source them from funfairs because nine times out of 10, I will barely recognise the miserable human staring back at me, illuminated by cruel lighting and bitter disappointment.

She can’t possibly be the determined woman who sallied forth to the fitting rooms moments before, laden with “garments” and high on optimism, can she? Yes, she is. Yes, I am. I feel deflated and embarrassed by the hubris that brought me to this point.

So, it’s hardly surprising people like me appreciate the help of expert strangers like Marie-Anne. It may seem like a small thing – I’m not going to change the world just because my tops and bottoms match – but in editing my clothes, I’ve decluttered my head, shown my “silhouette” a bit of respect, donated to charity and gained time and space to focus on the things I’m good at.

It’s on with the navy jumper and on with the day. Magnifique!

Erica Munro is a novelist, playwright, screenwriter and freelance editor

Read more by Erica Munro:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]