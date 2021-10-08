Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Junior football: Banks o’ Dee host Hermes and East End meet Stoneywood Parkvale in Inter Regional Cup

By Reporter
October 8, 2021, 6:00 am
Banks o' Dee meet Hermes at Spain Park on Saturday.
Banks o' Dee meet Hermes at Spain Park on Saturday.

Friday night football returns this weekend with Links Park the venue for the Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy second round encounter between Montrose Roselea and Deveronside which gets under way at 8 pm.

In the same competition on Saturday, East End meet First Division leaders Stoneywood Parkvale at New Advocates Park while Banks o’ Dee host Superleague rivals Hermes.

At Crombie Park, Culter entertain Forres Thistle, Glentanar are at Aberdeen University and there’s an all top-flight clash at Ian Mair Park between Dyce and Hall Russell United.

Stonehaven will be out to avenge last weekend’s league reversal at the hands of Buchanhaven Hearts when the pair face each other again, this time at Glenury Park while at College Park, Fraserburgh United take on Ellon United.

WATCH: Episode 11 of Highland League Weekly – Access North of Scotland and Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final highlights for free

In Section 3 of the League Cup, Rothie Rovers are at home to Maud. All cup matches kick-off at 1.30pm.

In the McBookie.com Superleague, Bridge of Don Thistle welcome Banchory St Ternan to Aberdeen Sports Village with Colony Park on the road at Nairn St Ninian.

The only First Division contest is the Heathryfold meeting between Sunnybank and Longside while in the Second Division, Newmachar United can make a quick return to the top of the table by taking something from the trip to Cruden Bay.

In the other games, Islavale host Burghead Thistle with New Elgin visiting Whitehills. All league fixtures get under way at 2pm.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]