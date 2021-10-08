Junior football: Banks o’ Dee host Hermes and East End meet Stoneywood Parkvale in Inter Regional Cup

Friday night football returns this weekend with Links Park the venue for the Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy second round encounter between Montrose Roselea and Deveronside which gets under way at 8 pm.

In the same competition on Saturday, East End meet First Division leaders Stoneywood Parkvale at New Advocates Park while Banks o’ Dee host Superleague rivals Hermes.

At Crombie Park, Culter entertain Forres Thistle, Glentanar are at Aberdeen University and there’s an all top-flight clash at Ian Mair Park between Dyce and Hall Russell United.

Stonehaven will be out to avenge last weekend’s league reversal at the hands of Buchanhaven Hearts when the pair face each other again, this time at Glenury Park while at College Park, Fraserburgh United take on Ellon United.

In Section 3 of the League Cup, Rothie Rovers are at home to Maud. All cup matches kick-off at 1.30pm.

In the McBookie.com Superleague, Bridge of Don Thistle welcome Banchory St Ternan to Aberdeen Sports Village with Colony Park on the road at Nairn St Ninian.

The only First Division contest is the Heathryfold meeting between Sunnybank and Longside while in the Second Division, Newmachar United can make a quick return to the top of the table by taking something from the trip to Cruden Bay.

In the other games, Islavale host Burghead Thistle with New Elgin visiting Whitehills. All league fixtures get under way at 2pm.