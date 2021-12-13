Len Ironside: Volunteers remind us of our collective power to do good in the face of apathy and immorality

It’s not often I am forced to act out of a combination of anger and compassion. But two such incidents moved me last month.

You may be familiar with the gold-painted bicycles attached to various cycle stances in Union Street in Aberdeen. This was an initiative of two mothers to highlight and remember those children who passed away, having barely begun life’s journey.

Each bicycle, sprayed with gold paint, has the name of a child who had to face aggressive cancer. It also gives their sadly short span of life.

It was while walking down Union Street I saw that one of the bikes had been damaged – the chain pulled off and the handlebars squinted. I couldn’t believe anyone would wilfully damage this symbol of a young child’s life.

So, much to the interest of some passersby, I set about resetting the handlebars and persevered until I got the chain adjusted.

I know these bicycles are not meant to be roadworthy, but to me it symbolised a short life that had been taken too early. A youngster lost to their friends and families.

The bike, to me, was symbolic respectful remembrance of the tough battle a child had faced. No one can justify tampering or damaging that memorial to them.

There but for fortune and circumstance go anyone

The second occasion was when I came across a middle-aged man berating a homeless young girl, simply because she was sitting on the pavement beside the entrance to his flat, which also happened to be next to a bank, a restaurant, a clothes shop and an estate agent.

I couldn’t believe he was so ignorant as to rant at the young woman, telling her to move away somewhere else. She was taken aback and was sobbing.

I was so angry with what I had seen and heard, I challenged him about his abusive behaviour and general attitude. But, like most bullies, when challenged he simply shut me out by pressing his door security system, and rushed off to the comfort of his flat.

I still cannot believe there are people around who could stoop so low as to react in such a savage way. Humiliating someone who is homeless, defenceless and clearly in a poorer state than others is shameful, to say the very least. The incident highlighted for me the reason why so many women often feel threatened or anxious about walking on their own – even in broad daylight.

I’m pleased to add that the young person and I later shared coffee and a sandwich and I learned her sad and complicated story. However, it’s fair to say, we both parted company feeling much calmer than when we initially met!

The idea of homeless people or rough sleepers often conjures up in the public mind a particular type of individual, but no one has the right to judge. These are people, just like everyone else. There but for fortune and circumstance go anyone.

Charities and volunteers are invaluable but under huge pressure

At this particular time of year you cannot place a value on charities like Shelter, The Salvation Army, Homeless Project Scotland, Social Bite and many more who provide a hot meal and a bed for the night. Their work is invaluable and, sadly, under great pressure from the growing number of genuinely homeless people.

There are over 42,000 homeless people in Scotland alone, and more than 7,000 of them are young people between the ages of 16 and 25. All with sad stories.

It’s reassuring to know that voluntary groups like Street Friends exist and regularly provide life essentials like safe care packages, meals, clothing and food parcels. It’s people like these who volunteer to get involved that make a huge difference to the lives of others.

OK EVERYBODY…After the last couple of years, this really is more important than ever this Christmas! We really need your help – PLEASE SHARE THIS POST TO SPREAD THE WORD. You can buy a homeless person Christmas Dinner for £5 here: https://t.co/iUHBk97EHs pic.twitter.com/SK22bfulNd — Social Bite (@SocialBite_) December 8, 2021

While governments and councils prevaricate and argue over procedures and practices, ordinary people of conscience simply roll up their sleeves and get the work done. It’s remarkable how reliant this country is on its volunteers; community activists who seek no reward or recognition, just a satisfaction that they have made a small but positive difference to someone else’s life.

As we approach the Christmas period and enjoy the comfort of our friends and families, and probably a festive meal, we should spare a thought for those less fortunate, and feel so grateful and proud of those selfless volunteers who get involved. Bless them all.

Len Ironside is a former champion wrestler who served as an Aberdeen councillor for 35 years, with four years as council leader

