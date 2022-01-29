Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ken Fyne: The game is up, Boris

By Ken Fyne
January 29, 2022, 6:00 am
The RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch provides a snapshot of birdlife - even if it's the growing menace of dive-bombing seagulls.
You can’t beat a corny cliché, although good journalists should endeavour to avoid them like the plague. Ah, there you go, yet another one.

They’re everywhere. Most folk use them regularly and unthinkingly which is why, of course, they become clichés in the first place. I’ll not bother you with erudite grammatical definitions of the word but rely instead on one from writer, broadcaster and, unquestionably, the greatest General Melchett every to appear on TV, Stephen Fry.

“It is a cliché that most clichés are true, but then like most clichés, that cliché is untrue,” he said. Simple. Classic clichés in everyday use include “what goes around comes around,” or “the writing’s on the wall,” or “the calm before the storm” and “only time will tell”.

Each of these could be applied to this past week, or perhaps next week. I’m away from Fyne Place very briefly so writing this while hostile forces ramp-up a deadly game of political poker which, by the time you read this, might result in very unpleasant outcomes with a real risk of brutality and bloodshed.

East meets west as the situation in Ukraine intensifies.

But enough of the goings on in Downing Street, it’s the Ukraine crisis that the world has most to fear. Whenever the global superpowers face each other where east meets west, the outcome is rarely, to use another cliché, that “they all lived happily ever after”.

Pointing to a potential Putin-led punch-up, a No.10 spokesperson said that: “Allies must enact swift retributive responses including an unprecedented package of sanctions”. Big words, verging on the clichéd, but it’s reassuring to know there’s at least one spokesperson still working and not either enjoying a “business meeting”, aka party, or visiting the Jobcentre clutching a champagne-stained P45.

Conservationists from Caithness Broch Project (CBP) are giving the public their first look at designs for building Scotland's first broch in 2,000 years.
A broch may just be what the beleaguered Boris needs.

I wonder if Downing Street’s eyes are turning covetously to current developments in Caithness. Plans are under way there to build to a replica Iron Age broch, the first to be constructed for 2,000 years.

These substantial, tall, thick-walled towers are thought to have been built not only as defences but also as showpieces to ward off potentially unwelcome visitors, such as ferocious outlaws or, even worse, the in-laws. Broch ruins that survive at Mousa, on Shetland, or at Dun Telve, at Glenelg, are mightily impressive so any replica would be a major tourist attraction for Caithness, which once had more brochs than anywhere else.

Time to say goodbye to Boris bonhomie?

It might also be just what allies of beleaguered Boris are looking for – somewhere they can hide, turn into a fortress, repel all boarders, run their business away from the public’s prying eyes and booze the night away if they so wish without upsetting the neighbours. Boris Brochs could become a political party priority across the country.

Of course, by the time you’re reading this, he could either be obstinately digging-in for a Ukraine-style stand-off or fleeing the bombardment with his (cliché warning) tail between his legs. As former PM Harold Wilson is reputed to have said (warning, cliché approaching), “a week is a long time in politics”.

Former PM Harold Wilson knows how long a week is worth in politics.

Still, this weekend sees keen bird watchers and casual observers of all ages take part in the excellent annual RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch.

With participants spending one hour counting the birds visiting gardens or parks, it provides an invaluable snapshot of the health, or otherwise, of the bird population across the country.

The results for Fraserburgh and Peterhead are probably “gull, gull, another gull, oh, and yes, I think that’s a gull, too,” such is the growing menace caused by these once sea-based but now increasingly urban-dwelling squawking bombers who can hit their targets with the unerring accuracy of a stealth drone or cruise missile.

Root and branch change is long overdue, says Ken Fyne.

Birds spotted over the Downing Street garden might be somewhat more unusual, though. One doesn’t often see so many wakes of vultures circling over Westminster, hungrily seeking their prey.

The principle of the bombastic Boris Broch has had its day, I hope. For years, we’ve been governed by a mantra advocated by bird-brained General Melchett: “If nothing else works, a total pig-headed unwillingness to look facts in the face will see us through”.

Root and branch change is long overdue and essential and, dare I say it (beware, final cliché warning), it’s better late than never.

