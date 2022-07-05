James Millar: Easing stress is a better plan than boosting the economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

James Millar: Easing stress is a better plan than boosting the economy

By James Millar
July 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
From Covid to the cost of living crisis, much of life feels extremely stressful lately (Photo: Obak/Shutterstock)
From Covid to the cost of living crisis, much of life feels extremely stressful lately (Photo: Obak/Shutterstock)

You’re only truly inducted into parenthood when you realise the school summer holidays are not the six weeks of carefree freewheeling you remember from your youth, but are, in fact, a massive childcare headache.

Scots parents are living it right now. In the rest of the UK, mums and dads are still at the “counting out their remaining holiday allowance and requesting access to the grandparents’ diaries” stage. It’s just one more thing to worry about. In a word: stress.

And there’s no shortage of stress to go round at the moment. It’s no wonder folk are switching off the news, because the coverage of war, government sleaze, and the cost of living just makes them feel anxious.

Unhelpfully, at a conference I attended recently covering topics including Ukraine, the energy crisis and post-Brexit politics, one speaker summed up the situation thus: “Things can always get worse”.

And, that mantra has been proved correct with the news that Covid is back from its hols.

Stress is a public health issue

The Conservative administration in Westminster has an answer to all of the above: cut taxes. The SNP government in Edinburgh has a solution of its own: Scottish independence. Both are inadequate.

Because what today’s crises have in common – be they economic, diplomatic, or social – is that they induce stress. And that is a public health issue, for stress causes or exacerbates almost all conditions, from cancer to mental health problems.

Covid, coverage of the war in Ukraine, and the cost of living crisis are all causing a great deal of stress (Photo: G-Stock Studio/Shutterstock)

For too long, the focus of running the country has been on swelling the economy in pursuit of growing GDP. The logic is that if people are better off then happiness and health will take care of themselves. But, good luck finding a millionaire who says that their wealth allowed them to decouple from everyday headaches and stress.

People-centred politics is the way forward

Imagine the relief if our governments announced they’ll prove they’re on our side by focusing all their efforts on minimising stress for everyone.

That means making the trains run on time, ensuring everyone can get a GP appointment more easily, getting the cost of the weekly shop down, introducing the promised extension to flexible working.

It’s likely a bit of anxiety keeps us on our toes, but constant overload makes it harder to pick the real threats from the flimflam

Governments can’t eliminate stress. It’d be wonderful if every time Jason from work made that weird “uh-huh” noise on the phone, state agents burst in and administered justice, but it ain’t going to happen.

It’s likely a bit of anxiety keeps us on our toes, but constant overload makes it harder to pick the real threats from the flimflam. Would anyone vouch for our current social set-up as one that actively minimises stress?

As we forge deeper into a future characterised by crises, a truly people-centred politics would turn a blind eye to the balance sheet and focus on nurturing a less stressed citizenry.

James Millar is a political commentator, author and a former Westminster correspondent for The Sunday Post

Read more by James Millar

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]