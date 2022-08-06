Yvie Burnett: Big events make memories that last forever

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s been a while since we have discussed anxiety on here and that’s because I’ve been in quite a good place, really.

I’ve managed to get my worrying a bit more in perspective and I’ve successfully employed breathing techniques to keep it at bay.

Of course, it hasn’t been perfect. I’m always going to be a worrier – it’s very much in my DNA – but I’ve been proud of how much I have been able to keep it under control.

That was until Emily was admitted to hospital this week with a very severe kidney infection.

My anxiety kicked in big time and although she is at home recuperating with us now, I feel like I opened the anxiety can up again and I can’t get the lid back on.

Fellow anxiety sufferers will understand, the rest of you will be saying just stop wasting your time worrying. I wish it was as simple as that.

A week of sporting success

It’s been a great week for sports fans with the Euros and the Commonwealth Games on our screens.

Well done to The Lionesses. It was lovely to see so many families getting behind them and it’s great to see something which encourages young girls to get into sport.

Emily and Gordon went to the opening match of the tournament earlier in the month and thought the atmosphere was great.

I remember being at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014 with Ollie. Being at events like that stay in your memory forever.

The people of Birmingham seem to have loved hosting the event just like Glasgow did. It’s wonderful to have something so special taking place on your doorstep.

Happy families and perfect couples

Other lovely news this week was that Leona Lewis gave birth to a little girl called Carmel. Leona and her husband Dennis will make such fantastic parents.

I can’t wait to meet little Carmel who is going to be a stunner with such good-looking parents.

It seems to be a good time for X Factor babies as Alexandra Burke recently gave birth as well.

Of course, Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash also had their wedding recently and the photographs really capture what a magical occasion it was.

I’ve never seen Stacey look so happy and radiant.

They are such a perfect couple and of course they already have a huge family, so it was a complete family occasion.

An X Factor comeback?

And finally, Rochelle and Marvin Humes renewed their vows 10 years after their wedding day with a fairy-tale ceremony on the banks of Lake Como, with their three children being a huge part of the occasion.

Speaking of The X Factor, apparently, according to rumour (although this is totally hearsay) it’s coming back and is going to be on Channel 5.

Have we missed it? Are we ready for it or has its time been and gone? I don’t know any more about it than you do so who knows if it’s just speculation? We will have to wait and see.

This week I was asked to judge the finals of a major dance competition.

My family found this very amusing as, apart from the Gay Gordons, I’m pretty rubbish at dancing.

It made more sense when I found out why they had asked me.

People studying the arts now are expected to be a triple threat. They are meant to be able to sing, dance and act as well.

So, for the finals of this competition held in High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire the contestants had to perform a song and dance routine.

The power of practice and dedication

It was quite fascinating for me because every time I judge singing competitions they are always just standing still or doing minimal choreography.

I was amazed to see that far from detracting from the standard of singing by giving them something else to concentrate on, the standard became higher.

The discipline instilled in dancers is wonderful and I think that – although I’m generalising – it is sometimes missing in singers.

Singers sometimes just learn their song, turn up and expect their talent to get them through. Well, this has been what I have often seen in my experience.

These performers had put so much work into every aspect of this performance that this hard work shone through.

Coming back to The Lionesses and their huge success this week – that was down to an incredible amount of dedication and practice.

So whether you have a budding pop star or international athlete in your household, instill that work ethic in them from as early as you can.

Have a good week,

Yvie x