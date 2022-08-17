James Millar: Why are Tories the only ones talking up Keir Starmer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

James Millar: Why are Tories the only ones talking up Keir Starmer?

By James Millar
August 17, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 17, 2022, 11:57 am
Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer (Photo: Shutterstock)
Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer (Photo: Shutterstock)

August is supposed to be a quiet time in Westminster but, between Brexit and Covid, there hasn’t been a silly season since 2016.

Even this year, the Tories are keeping MPs and journalists busy trooping round the nation, following Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak – apparently debating but, essentially, just recording a series of Labour attack ads from the future.

It feels a bit like the institutional memory of what’s supposed to happen in summer has been forgotten.

The Westminster village has been discombobulated by the opportunity to switch off Twitter and think and do nothing, so feels it has to act and opine, even though no one much is listening.

Of course, one person who has managed to successfully relax is the one still nominally in charge of the country. But, remember, this is the chap who repeatedly dodged crisis meetings and took extended breaks back in 2020 as the nation was barrelling into the catastrophe of Covid. In or out of office, or something in between, little has changed for Boris Johnson.

And, yet, it’s not Johnson who is the focus of Westminster tittle-tattle right now. It’s Sir Keir Starmer, and how apparently rubbish he is.

What more do they expect from Starmer?

Ever since Johnson finally quit last month, all I’ve heard from opposition figures – frontbenchers, senior staffers, those without an official role but still yielding influence – is whining about the Labour leader. One shadow cabinet member suggested Starmer will make a fine prime minister, before adding that he’s a hopeless leader of the opposition.

It’s weird, because it’s hard to see what more they expect of Starmer. He’s seen off Boris Johnson, the sole figure who could hold together the disparate voters who delivered the Tory majority in 2019. Bumping Boris fundamentally alters the electoral landscape in Labour’s favour.

Labour lead in the polls. And, at a more granular level, Starmer trumps Truss and Sunak in polling that quizzed the public about who was best placed to take on the major policy challenges of our time, like tackling climate change, reducing NHS waiting lists, and growing the economy.

And, this week, Starmer unveiled a credible plan to tackle the energy price nightmare coming down the track this winter.

Keir Starmer isn’t as popular as you might expect with his own party (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

He has attracted some admiration – from Tories. The only folk talking him up seem to be Conservatives wondering why Sunak and Truss are trading daft tax policies when they could abolish income tax altogether and, still, most household budgets are going to be obliterated by the cost of gas and electricity.

Short of inventing time travel and scooting back to 1997, it’s hard to see how Starmer could put Labour in a better spot. He’s increasingly convincing the public of his credentials; it seems persuading his party is a tougher task.

James Millar is a political commentator, author and a former Westminster correspondent for The Sunday Post

