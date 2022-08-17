[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

National ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne has been navigating choppy waters of late, sailing into crisis after crisis, following a raft of cancellations and technical issues that have left islanders stranded and tourists irate.

So, could a new fly-on-the-wall TV series focusing on CalMac, as it is better known, be a welcome lifeline?

According to reports, the eight-part BBC documentary will air next year and showcase the working lives of the crew who serve west coast communities. It will also document the people and communities who depend on CalMac’s services – many of whom have been among the worst-hit by the ferry operator’s ongoing problems.

Robbie Drummond, managing director at CalMac, insists the show won’t shy away from featuring the challenges faced by the organisation. “This new documentary will not gloss over these problems but is an opportunity to highlight the importance of the ferry service to people’s lives,” he said.

“This is a chance for us to show our customers who we really are, and the lengths our people go to every day to deliver our services.”

Showing the human faces behind transport companies

CalMac is far from the first business in the transport sector to let in the cameras. Airline, which was introduced in 1998 and ran for almost 10 years, went behind the scenes at EasyJet, filming mostly at Luton and Liverpool airports, and making household names of some of the ground staff.

To this day, aviation continues to be a popular theme. Sky High Club, a new series offering an exclusive insight into the lives of younger team members at Loganair, the UK’s largest regional airline, made its debut on BBC Scotland this week.

Loganair provided all-areas access to camera crews from production company Mentorn Scotland over several months, filming from as far afield as Shetland and the Outer Hebrides to London Heathrow, as 11 of the airline’s team (ranging from captain to aircraft engineer) balanced their personal lives with the busiest summer at work they’ve faced to date.

Also on BBC Scotland is Inside Central Station, filmed in Glasgow and profiling those who keep Scotland’s busiest railway station running, while also delving into the building’s history. Three seasons of the popular series, made by STV Productions, have already aired.

Featuring different subjects and locations, what each of these shows have in common is that they are centred on the people behind the timetables. They show the human faces of their respective brands and, at the same time, underline the complexity involved in transport.

At the very least, the new TV series could help promote greater understanding of the issues outwith CalMac’s control that regularly cause disruption

For every delay, cancellation and lost piece of luggage there is, more often than not, a very good reason, and legions of dedicated staff working tirelessly to help passengers and get them back on track.

Authenticity and integrity count for a lot

By embracing the warts-and-all approach, CalMac is undoubtedly taking a risk, but, realistically, the company wouldn’t have agreed to be observed by TV crews if it didn’t think it had an opportunity to change public perceptions.

At the very least, the new TV series could help promote greater understanding of the issues outwith CalMac’s control that regularly cause disruption, including the inclement Scottish weather and unforeseen technical faults. It will also provide CalMac with a chance to shout about the vital support it provides to island communities, helping people and businesses to connect and go about their daily lives.

Almost certainly, the programme will prompt managers to think carefully about their decision-making over the filming period; nobody wants to flaunt flaws that could have been prevented.

I, for one, wish CalMac well in its latest journey. When it comes to reputation management, there is little to be gained in lurching from one issue to the next and sweeping problems under the carpet as if they never existed.

Authenticity and integrity count for much more than many businesses realise – even when the truth hurts.

Charlene Sweeney is media relations director for BIG Partnership