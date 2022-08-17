Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charlene Sweeney: CalMac warts-and-all documentary is a brave attempt to change minds

By Charlene Sweeney
August 17, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 17, 2022, 11:48 am
The MV Hebrides CalMac ferry in port in North Uist (Photo: Brian_D_Anderson/Shutterstock)
The MV Hebrides CalMac ferry in port in North Uist (Photo: Brian_D_Anderson/Shutterstock)

National ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne has been navigating choppy waters of late, sailing into crisis after crisis, following a raft of cancellations and technical issues that have left islanders stranded and tourists irate.

So, could a new fly-on-the-wall TV series focusing on CalMac, as it is better known, be a welcome lifeline?

According to reports, the eight-part BBC documentary will air next year and showcase the working lives of the crew who serve west coast communities. It will also document the people and communities who depend on CalMac’s services – many of whom have been among the worst-hit by the ferry operator’s ongoing problems.

Robbie Drummond, managing director at CalMac, insists the show won’t shy away from featuring the challenges faced by the organisation. “This new documentary will not gloss over these problems but is an opportunity to highlight the importance of the ferry service to people’s lives,” he said.

“This is a chance for us to show our customers who we really are, and the lengths our people go to every day to deliver our services.”

Showing the human faces behind transport companies

CalMac is far from the first business in the transport sector to let in the cameras. Airline, which was introduced in 1998 and ran for almost 10 years, went behind the scenes at EasyJet, filming mostly at Luton and Liverpool airports, and making household names of some of the ground staff.

To this day, aviation continues to be a popular theme. Sky High Club, a new series offering an exclusive insight into the lives of younger team members at Loganair, the UK’s largest regional airline, made its debut on BBC Scotland this week.

Loganair provided all-areas access to camera crews from production company Mentorn Scotland over several months, filming from as far afield as Shetland and the Outer Hebrides to London Heathrow, as 11 of the airline’s team (ranging from captain to aircraft engineer) balanced their personal lives with the busiest summer at work they’ve faced to date.

bbc series loganair
Loganair crew members appearing in documentary series, Sky High Club (Photo: Loganair)

Also on BBC Scotland is Inside Central Station, filmed in Glasgow and profiling those who keep Scotland’s busiest railway station running, while also delving into the building’s history. Three seasons of the popular series, made by STV Productions, have already aired.

Featuring different subjects and locations, what each of these shows have in common is that they are centred on the people behind the timetables. They show the human faces of their respective brands and, at the same time, underline the complexity involved in transport.

At the very least, the new TV series could help promote greater understanding of the issues outwith CalMac’s control that regularly cause disruption

For every delay, cancellation and lost piece of luggage there is, more often than not, a very good reason, and legions of dedicated staff working tirelessly to help passengers and get them back on track.

Authenticity and integrity count for a lot

By embracing the warts-and-all approach, CalMac is undoubtedly taking a risk, but, realistically, the company wouldn’t have agreed to be observed by TV crews if it didn’t think it had an opportunity to change public perceptions.

At the very least, the new TV series could help promote greater understanding of the issues outwith CalMac’s control that regularly cause disruption, including the inclement Scottish weather and unforeseen technical faults. It will also provide CalMac with a chance to shout about the vital support it provides to island communities, helping people and businesses to connect and go about their daily lives.

CalMac managing director, Robbie Drummond (Photo: CalMac)

Almost certainly, the programme will prompt managers to think carefully about their decision-making over the filming period; nobody wants to flaunt flaws that could have been prevented.

I, for one, wish CalMac well in its latest journey. When it comes to reputation management, there is little to be gained in lurching from one issue to the next and sweeping problems under the carpet as if they never existed.

Authenticity and integrity count for much more than many businesses realise – even when the truth hurts.

Charlene Sweeney is media relations director for BIG Partnership

CalMac insist new eight-part ‘behind the scenes’ documentary will not ‘gloss over problems’

